Petworth hairdresser Tristan named Business Personality of 2018

The owner of a Petworth hairdressing salon has been named Business Personality of the Year at the Southern Business Awards in Brighton.

Hairdresser Tristan Eves of Petworth’s Tristan Eves salon took home the title, having earned a place at the prestigious Southern finals after winning the same title at the Observer and Gazette Awards back in April.

Despite tough competition from his fellow nominees, Tristan was announced as the winner, with the host acknowledging the salon’s staggering success in just two years of business.

Tristan, who is respected and well-loved by both clients and the hairdressing industry, said: “This award is a huge privilege and I’m honoured to win, particularly against such strong competition. I’d like to thank our incredible salon team for their continued hard work and support and for believing in my vision for the business. I want to dedicate the award to our amazing customers, who are the reason behind our success. I’m so grateful for the encouragement and loyalty they have shown us from the very beginning.”

Tristan Eves opened in July 2016 after owner Tristan spotted a gap in the market for London-quality hairdressing in Petworth.

Having worked for some of London’s most prestigious salons - including John Frieda and Stuart Phillips – Tristan has brought together a similarly talented and experienced team to ensure first class results, and today the salon now boasts more than 1,000 clients.

Tristan’s apprentice Grace was shortlisted for the L’Oreal Colour Trophy STAR Award earlier this year, and was by far the youngest competitor in her region.