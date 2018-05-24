Petworth is set to vote on plan to shape future

People in Petworth are getting ready to vote on their Neighbourhood Plan which will help shape the future of the town.

Some 30 parishioners have spent hundreds of hours working on the plan for the past five years.

Now it is ready to go into the final stages before it can be ‘made’ by the South Downs National Park and set in stone as planning guidance.

Petworth Town Council, which has led the work, is encouraging everyone to view the final set of documents before they are given the chance to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on Thursday, June 7, at the Leconfield Hall.

Residents can view them online at www.petworth-tc.gov.uk or they can visit the town council offices between 9.30am and 2pm, from Monday to Friday.

They include information on how to vote, the final version of the plan with modifications from the independent examiner, as well as the examiner’s report and a summary of written representations made to him.

Everyone registered on the electoral roll is entitled to vote in one of three ways.

They can vote in person on June 7 from 7am to 10pm – polling cards are now being sent out – or by proxy. Anyone wanting to vote by proxy will need to complete an application form and send it to the electoral registration officer at Chichester District Council by 5pm on Wednesday, May 30.

Proxy vote forms are available from Chichester District Council helpline on 01243 521010 or by emailing elections@chichester.gov.uk

Postal voters had to send their form by 5pm on Tuesday (May 22).

Chris Kemp, town council chairman, said: “Reaching the final referendum stage is a significant milestone for us. We encourage all parishioners to view the final documents before coming along to vote. Remember, if the majority vote in favour, it becomes a legal planning framework for the next 15 years with the power to stimulate additional revenues that can be re-invested in the infrastructure and services to support new housing.”