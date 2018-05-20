Petworth Primary pupils enjoy special Stagecoach bus visit

Petworth Primary School pupils were treated with a visit from a Stagecoach bus.

The visit was to introduce the children to a bus as many of them had never been on one. They were given the opportunity to ask the driver questions about what he does on a day to day basis as well as getting the chance to sit in the drivers cab.

John Galvin, head teacher, said: “It’s great for the children to have the chance of getting on a bus and familiarising themselves with how you might catch one in reality, as well as asking any burning questions they might have had. They all really enjoyed it and it created quite a buzz within the class.”

The year one children are learning about toys and are exploring the book The Naughty Bus. As part of the project the children will be making films and writing a short story and this is why it was important for the children to learn about buses so they could use this new vocabulary in their writing.

Martin McDougall, assistant operations manager, said: “We were only too pleased to provide a bus for the school. It’s great for the pupils to be given the chance to try the bus and give them confidence and hopefully encourage them to use public transport going in the future.”