Photos from the crowds who saw Prince Harry and Meghan in Chichester

Some of the people who were lucky enough to catch Prince Harry and Meghan on camera during their visit to Chichester have shared their images with us.

Thousands of people lined West Street in the hope they would get to see the royal couple or even speak to them and shake their hands.

Anjalee managed to capture the beautiful moment when a woman called Anna asked Meghan for a hug. Picture contributed

See also: Special Duke and Duchess of Sussex supplement out now

Anjalee Hunwicke, from Chichester, was delighted when she was able to meet the royal couple in the city yesterday (Wednesday).

Posting her photos on Facebook after the visit, Anjalee wrote: "OMG! I just shook Prince Harry's hand. Harry and Meghan visited my hometown Chichester this morning as they are Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Anjalee managed to get a 'selfie' with both Harry in the background of one photo and Meghan in the other.

She also captured two beautiful moments, including when Prince Harry made a beeline for baby Michelle Picking who was there with mum Yahmah, and when a woman called Anna asked Meghan for a hug.

Alice Purcell had a 'wonderful time greeting the Royals' with her son Ruarí Purcell, 2, who 'high fived Harry and shook Meghans hand all whilst eating an apple!'

Others who waited to see Prince Harry and Meghan took photographs of them as they made their way along West Street and went into Edes House, including Nadine Duty, Jeremy Board, Alice Purcell and Kim Bennett.

Did you capture any photos or video of you meeting Harry and Meghan? Send them to us at news@chiobserver.co.uk

Pick up your free 8-page souvenir supplement of the Royal Visit when you buy tomorrow’s Chichester, Bognor Regis and Midhurst and Petworth Observer.

See also: Watch Prince Harry meeting one-year-old girl on Royal Visit



Duke and Duchess of Sussex – ‘To me they embody West Sussex’



Chichester woman who stole nearly £78k from carehome avoids jail