PIC SPECIAL: Pagham pummell Loxwood

Pagham went second in the Southern Combination premier division with a 5-1 home triumph over Loxwood.

Lloyd Rowlatt and Terrell Lewis scored in the first 20 minutes and Joe Booker and Dan Simmonds with two completed the rout after the break.

Pagham celebrate at Nyetimber Lane / Picture by Roger Smith

Ollie Moore got one back for the Magpies but only at 4-0 down.

Richie Hellens and Tom Simmonds have led their team to a fine run of results in recent weeks and it means the New Year is seen in at Nyetimber Lane with the team just for points behind leaders Haywards Heath.

