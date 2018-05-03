PICTURE SPECIAL: Chi City beat Pagham for cup-final glory

It was a derby in a cup final - and it was Chichester City who earned bragging rights over Pagham.

The men from Oaklands Park beat their Nyetimber Lane near neighbours 4-0 at Lancing to lift the cup - 11 seasons after they last won it.

Pagham clear a Chi City attack in the RUR final / Picture by Tommy McMillan

