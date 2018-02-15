PICTURE SPECIAL: Chi City Ladies spread word on Liverpool tie

Chichester City Ladies host FA Woen's Super League division-one side Liverpool Ladies this Sunday in a fifth-round clash of the FA Cup.

Armed with posters and flyers, members of the club's youth and first teams, led by first team manager Matt Wright, descended on the city centre on a promotional crusade to drum up support for the biggest fixture in the club’s history. A win would secure them a place in the SSE Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals.

Emma Alexandre and Matt Wright admire a nice bit of silverware

Their impressive run of form in the SSE Women’s FA Cup so far is testament to the determination of the players paired with the support from the locals in both attending games and voicing their support on social media.

Club captain Emma Alexandre said: “The cup run has been incredible, it has brought everything from red cards to penalty shoot outs. The club and community has really got behind us for this and it's amazing how far we can go when we push ourselves.”

First team manager Matt Wright, who also heads up Chichester College’s female football academy, said: “The community has shown us a huge level of support, it's great to see the women’s side being brought to so many people's attention. We run a Saturday morning club for girls aged six to 14 at Chichester College every week so hopefully games like this will inspire the next generation to get involved in the sport.”

The FA is looking to shed light on women and girls’ football as part of its Gameplan for Growth - a pledge to double participation of women and girls in football by 2020.

The SSE Women’s FA Cup fifth-round takes place this weekend- Chichester City Ladies take on Livepool Ladies on Sunday (2pm) at Oaklands Park.

The final will take place at Wembley Stadium connected by EE on Saturday, May 5. Kids go free and tickets available on www.thefa.com/tickets

See more on this website on Friday looking ahead to the big game