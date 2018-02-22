PICTURE SPECIAL: Chichester Corporate Challenge off to flyer

The 2018 Chichester Corporate Challenge is off to a storming start.

A record number of entrants made for a packed city centre for the opening race night in this year's series of three.

The top three in the A race / Picture by Derek Martin

Cold, clear conditions were just right for the hundreds of runners who tackled a course starting and finishing outside the Assembly Rooms in North Street.

There were seven separate races, with primary-school pupils, secondary pupils and seniors all taking their turns to impress.

See a slideshow of Derek Martin's pictures from the event, above

And don't miss next week's (March 1) Chi Observer for a full report, pictures and a full list of finishers and their times.