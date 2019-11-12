Picture special: Remembrance services in Midhurst
Residents have gathered in Midhurst to remember those who lost their lives during the two world wars and other conflicts.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 5:01 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 5:07 pm
At 10.50am yesterday morning (Monday, November 11), the town gathered at the War Memorial for prayers and the silence. On Sunday, at 9am, there was a Eucharist with an act of remembrance at Midhurst Parish Church. At 10.50am, there was the main act of remembrance at the War Memorial before moving into the church for a service of remembrance.