The scene at the Midhurst War Memorial.

Picture special: Remembrance services in Midhurst

Residents have gathered in Midhurst to remember those who lost their lives during the two world wars and other conflicts.

By Sam Morton
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 5:01 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 5:07 pm

At 10.50am yesterday morning (Monday, November 11), the town gathered at the War Memorial for prayers and the silence. On Sunday, at 9am, there was a Eucharist with an act of remembrance at Midhurst Parish Church. At 10.50am, there was the main act of remembrance at the War Memorial before moving into the church for a service of remembrance.

ks190613-9 Midhurst Remembrance (Mon)

The flag is lowered for the two minutes silence.

The flag is lowered for the two minutes silence.

The Last Post is sounded.

