Guests at the show. Picture: Graham Franks Photography

In pictures: Celebrities at Arundel Castle to celebrate Care for Veterans’ centenary

Celebrities guests were at Arundel Castle on Saturday for a special centenary celebration for Worthing-based charity Care for Veterans. A Century in Music, Prose and Poetry was organised by the charity to celebrate 100 years of providing care to our nation’s veterans, often at a time when they are facing the toughest battle of their lives.

By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 10:14 am

James Bolam, Susan Jameson, Tim Wonnacott, Christopher Timothy and Nicholas Witchell were some of the celebrities reading the prose and poetry, along with the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Davina Irwin-Clark, Dame Vera Lynn’s daughter Virginia Lewis-Jones and Care for Veterans’ chairman, Commodore James Fanshawe. Musical performances were given by pianist Lucy Goldberg, singer Ryan Mac and musicians David Moore and David Rockall. The evening was also attended by The Duchess of Norfolk.

1.

Actor James Bolam and his actress wife Sue Jameson. Picture: Graham Franks Photography

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

2.

Television actor, director and writer Christopher Timothy. Picture: Graham Franks Photography

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3.

Duchess of Norfolk Georgina Fitzalan-Howard with ex-Bargain Hunt presenter Tim Wonnacott. Picture: Graham Franks Photography

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4.

Georgina Fitzalan-Howard, Duchess of Norfolk. Picture: Graham Franks Photography

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5