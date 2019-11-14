In pictures: Celebrities at Arundel Castle to celebrate Care for Veterans’ centenary

James Bolam, Susan Jameson, Tim Wonnacott, Christopher Timothy and Nicholas Witchell were some of the celebrities reading the prose and poetry, along with the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Davina Irwin-Clark, Dame Vera Lynn’s daughter Virginia Lewis-Jones and Care for Veterans’ chairman, Commodore James Fanshawe. Musical performances were given by pianist Lucy Goldberg, singer Ryan Mac and musicians David Moore and David Rockall. The evening was also attended by The Duchess of Norfolk.