PICTURES: Festive fun at Midhurst street party

Crowds packed into Midhurst last weekend to enjoy the festive atmosphere at Midhurst’s annual street party.
The event on Friday featured horses and Christmas stalls and drew in visitors and residents of all ages.
Chairman of Midhurst Town Council Mark Purves said there was a great turnout and the horses were a particular hit with the crowds, who packed into North Street to enjoy the festive atmosphere.
He said: “This year’s street party was once again a great success thanks to the hard work of volunteers co-ordinated by the town council.”
Visitors enjoyed a snow machine and carols sung from a themed stage by all three local primary schools, as well as music from groups such as Midhurst Community Choir.
The Christmas tree lights in Market Square were once again switched on by Lord and Lady Cowdray.