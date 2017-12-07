PICTURES: Festive fun at Midhurst street party

Crowds packed into Midhurst last weekend to enjoy the festive atmosphere at Midhurst’s annual street party.

The event on Friday featured horses and Christmas stalls and drew in visitors and residents of all ages.

Midhurst Street Party 2017 on Friday 01 December 2017 www.polopictures.co.uk Edinburgh Square Midhurst Clive Bennett 20171201 �2017 Clive Bennett Photography 01/12/2017 _CB_8194.CR2

Chairman of Midhurst Town Council Mark Purves said there was a great turnout and the horses were a particular hit with the crowds, who packed into North Street to enjoy the festive atmosphere.

He said: “This year’s street party was once again a great success thanks to the hard work of volunteers co-ordinated by the town council.”

Visitors enjoyed a snow machine and carols sung from a themed stage by all three local primary schools, as well as music from groups such as Midhurst Community Choir.

The Christmas tree lights in Market Square were once again switched on by Lord and Lady Cowdray.

Midhurst Street Party 2017 on Friday 01 December 2017 www.polopictures.co.uk Edinburgh Square Midhurst Clive Bennett 20171201 �2017 Clive Bennett Photography 01/12/2017 _CB_8218.CR2

Elves mark the way to Santas Grotto. Midhurst Street Party 2017 on Friday 01 December 2017 www.polopictures.co.uk Edinburgh Square Midhurst Clive Bennett 20171201 �2017 Clive Bennett Photography 01/12/2017 _CB_8255.CR2

Midhurst Street Party 2017 on Friday 01 December 2017 www.polopictures.co.uk Edinburgh Square Midhurst Clive Bennett 20171201 �2017 Clive Bennett Photography 01/12/2017 _CB_8260.CR2

Four legged Santas outside Stockley Trading. Midhurst Street Party 2017 on Friday 01 December 2017 www.polopictures.co.uk Edinburgh Square Midhurst Clive Bennett 20171201 �2017 Clive Bennett Photography 01/12/2017 _CB_8312.CR2

Staff at Between the Lines offered Spiced Apple Juice, Mince Pies and sweets, Midhurst Street Party 2017 on Friday 01 December 2017 www.polopictures.co.uk North Street. Midhurst Clive Bennett 20171201 �2017 Clive Bennett Photography 01/12/2017 _CB_8329.CR2