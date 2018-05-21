PICTURES: Moon Jellyfish spotted at Chichester Marina

A woman visiting Chichester Marina for the first time yesterday got quite a shock – thankfully not literally!

Jane Puttock was surprised to see several jellyfish in the water.

She said: “We had gone to Chichester Marina amazingly for the first time as we only live in Haslemere, on what was a beautiful afternoon.

“We were standing on the lock enjoying the view when we were surprised to see several Moon Jellyfish in the water.”

Jane said she knew what they were because she has several Moon Jellyfish in a tank at home.

She added: “They were quite a decent size – around 15cm in diameter – and looked pretty healthy.

“They were obviously feeding well as the 4 ‘moon’ stomach’s were defined and full.”

Moon Jellyfish can live for up to 25 years in the wild, according to The Wildlife Trusts.