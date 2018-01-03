PICTURES: Storm Eleanor hits our coast

Pictures have been sent in of a flooded Bosham high street and huge waves crashing in Selsey as Storm Eleanor strikes our coast.

The Enivoment Agency (EA) has issued red flood warnings for Bosham and West Itchenor, and amber warnings for other Chichester Harbour communities.

Huge waves in Selsey. Pictures by Coastal JJ

Pictures of flooding at Bosham Sailing Club have also been sent in to the Observer.

High tide was at 11.45am, ‘when strong winds, large waves and a higher than average tide are forecast to coincide’, the EA said.

However it is set to peak at 2.35pm today (Wednesday, December 3) with a predicted ‘astonomical tide level’.

Bognor beach is also being hit by high winds.

Bosham under water. Picture by Hilary Cartledge

Town councillor Jeannette Warr said: “A huge amount of debris and stones are up as far as you can get to the bandstand.”

She added: “It isn’t just coming up it is flying, they have to get a truck, a digger thing, to get it back on the beach.”

Earlier Chichester District Council issued advice for those affected

Storm Eleanor is currently battering areas of the UK with up to 100mph winds.

Bosham Sailing Club. Picture by Hilary Cartledge

The Esplanade in Bognor Regis. Picture Paul Wells