Plans to open Midhurst farm to the public

Plans have been submitted to open up a deer farm to the public.

Sky Park Farm, in Durford Lane, West Harting, have proposed the opening of the existing deer farm to members of the public for ‘recreational and educational purposes’ and includes the conversion of farm building to provide a farm shop, butchery, café, and WC facilities.

Part of the application reads: “The over-riding intention of the applicants is to open up the deer farm so that members of the public can enjoy the beauty of the animals and the farm surroundings, whilst at the same time educating visitors as to how the farm works and teaching children where their meat comes from.”

The areas of proposed public access amounts to 7 per cent of the total farm area.

Sky Park Farm is over 75 acres and home to more than 200 deer.

The applicants are aiming to open the farm up to the public in spring 2019 and the ‘determination deadline’ is set for Thursday, November 1.

