Police and fire crews called to accident between Midhurst and Petworth

A road was blocked between Midhurst and Petworth after an accident this evening (Monday), according to Chichester Police.

In a post on social media, police said officers attended a single vehicle collision on the A272 just after 6pm with firefighters.

It wrote: "The road is blocked at this time. Please seek an alternative route."

Providing an update at 6.40pm, it added: "Road traffic collision at A272 between Midhurst and Petworth is now being cleared. The road will be open as soon as possible."

Another post ten minutes later read: "The RTC on the A272 Midhurst is now ready to be re-opened. Thanks to our partner agencies for their help and thank you all for your patience."

According to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, there was 'one male casualty', who was able to release himself from the overturned car between The Puttocks and The Street.

A spokesperson said: "We were called to one overturned car on the highway.

"One appliance from Midhurst and one from Petworth were called to make the road safe.

"We have now left it with the police."

