Police appeal for witnesses to a fatal collision in Birdham
Officers were called to the A286 Main Road at around 8.20pm on Tuesday (October 26) to reports of a collision between a silver Vauxhall Zafira car and a pedal bike.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 11:55 am
The cyclist – a 26-year-old man from Chichester – sadly died at the scene.
A 34-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
They both remain in custody at this time.
Officers investigating the collision would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Bavaria.