Police helicopter assists search for missing 10-year-old in Sussex

A National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter and Coastguard crews assisted the search for Makai Pierce in Shoreham.

The boy had gone missing from Adur Outdoor Activities Centre yesterday evening.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are pleased to update that 10-year-old Makai Pierce has now been found.

Police and Coastguard crews led the search. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Many thanks for all your help.”

A police helicopter assisted the search. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police confirmed the missing boy was found safe. Photo: Eddie Mitchell