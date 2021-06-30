Police helicopter assists search for missing 10-year-old in Sussex
A 10-year-old boy, reported missing in Sussex, was found safe last night (Tuesday, June 29).
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 8:39 am
A National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter and Coastguard crews assisted the search for Makai Pierce in Shoreham.
The boy had gone missing from Adur Outdoor Activities Centre yesterday evening.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are pleased to update that 10-year-old Makai Pierce has now been found.
“Many thanks for all your help.”