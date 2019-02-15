Police hunt for killer dog following Billingshurst attack

A police investigation has been launched after a dog killed a Jack Russell after attacking the pet in front of its horrifield owner.

The attack happened at the junction of Brookers Road and Station Road, Billingshurst, at around 7pm yesterday when the killer dog - described as a brown pit bull type - ‘came out of nowhere.’

Police say the pit bull seized the Jack Russell from its owner’s arms after she picked it up in a bid to protect it.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A man ran from a nearby building and attempted to prevent the attack, but was unsuccessful and made off with the dog without providing any details.

“An investigation has been launched and police are seeking to identify the dog and its owner.

“Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1114 of 14/02.”