Police release more information on fatal Bracklesham collision

A man who died in a fatal collision in Bracklesham last week was behind the wheel of one of the vehicles involved, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police are seeking witnesses to the multi-vehicle crash on the B2198 Bracklesham Lane shortly before 8.45pm last Wednesday night. Read more here

The collision involved a silver Volkswagen Eos convertible, a grey Alfa Romeo GT and a silver Nissan Qashqai, police said at the time.

Emergency services at the scene of last week's collision

Police had said a man in the Volkswagen sustained fatal injuries and another man in the same vehicle was seriously injured. Five other people involved were injured to varying degrees, from minor to serious, and had been sent to three hospitals across the south.

Providing an update a week on, a police spokesman confirmed the man who died was the driver of the Volkswagen.

Police were unable to provide any further details, including the condition of the Volkswagen passenger, who was in a critical condition at Southampton General Hospital last Wednesday.

