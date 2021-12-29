50 new homes in Loxwood approved

50 new homes in Loxwood have been approved by Chichester District Council. SUS-211229-164505001

Plans for 50 new houses in Loxwood have been approved by Chichester District Council.

The plans will also see the current property on land South of Guildford Road in Loxwood demolished.

The new home application that has been approved is an amendment of previous plans submitted in March 2021.

The application was met with complaints about the environmental concerns regarding the build, however the development will go ahead in accordance with an Environmental Plan.

The development will include 35 private units and 15 affordable units, creation of proposed vehicular access, internal roads and footpaths, car parking, sustainable drainage system, open space with associated landscaping and amenity space.