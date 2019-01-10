'A lot of people asked for something to be done': Felpham county councillor on junction improvement plans

Felpham county councillor Hilary Flynn has stuck by plans for a new mini-roundabout to be built at the Summerley Lane/Felpham Way junction.

Planned junction improvement works for Felpham have sparked debate this week, with many Observer readers asking why the works, which the county council claim will cost about £140k, are not being made at ‘death trap’ Comet Corner or the Oystercatcher junction.

Hilary Flynn at the junction of Summerley Lane and Felpham Way, the site of the proposed road improvements. Picture by Kate Shemilt. ks190011-1

However, a county council spokesman said the Summerley Lane/Felpham Way junction was identified as ‘needing improvement’ by the Felpham Parish Council and councillor Flynn, and confirmed that a new mini roundabout is to be built to help drivers exit the side road.

Hilary told the Observer that the suggestion was made after a parish council consultation, with junctions listed in priority order.

She said: “A lot of people asked for something to be done. The queuing on this junction is ridiculous.

“You can’t see past the junction at all.”

Responding to concerns from Observer readers, Hilary said that the works will be funded from developer contributions, with the money divided between Middleton-on-sea and Felpham parish councils.

She also stressed that Felpham Parish Council has no control over any works made to Comet Corner or the Oystercatcher junction.

“Works to those junctions would come from the money given to Middleton-on-sea,” she explained.

According to the Chichester District Council local plan, discussions are underway for new junction improvements at Comet Corner, which had been subject to work in early 2017.

The Observer has contacted the West Sussex County Council for an update on the plans.

The county council has already said the planned new mini roundabout at Summerley Lane/Felpham Way was included in an improvement scheme, aimed at reducing the impact of increased traffic from new developments in the area.

It added: “It will make it easier for traffic movements in and out of Summerley Lane, improve safety for those making a right turn out of the junction and help reduce traffic speeds in this part of Felpham Way.”

West Sussex Highways apologised for any inconvenience and delays that will be caused during the planned six-week works, scheduled to start on January 21.

