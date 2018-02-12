Agreement for new car park at Pulborough’s railway station unsigned

A planning agreement to allow a new car park at Pulborough Railway Station and 29 homes to go ahead has still not been signed - 19 months after the scheme was approved.

Developer Willowmead and Network Rail received permission for 23 houses, six flats, and 106-space car park with access from Stopham Road in August 2016.

Although some objections were received from residents, the project was supported by Pulborough Parish Council and the village’s two district councillors.

However a legal agreement, which secures the delivery of affordable homes and contributions towards infrastructure and community facilities, has still not been completed between the applicant and Horsham District Council.

The delay is due to be discussed by the council’s Planning Committee South on Tuesday (February 20).

Officers have recommended setting a deadline of March 23 for the legal agreement to be signed otherwise the application could be refused.

A committee report explains how the reasons for the significant delay ‘are not entirely clear’, although the applicant has referenced negotiations about who will be responsible for the car park.

Officers said: “Whilst the applicants are continuing to commit to completing the legal agreement by the end of February 2018, in light of the repeated delays, many of which it is accepted were not at the direct fault of the applicant, officers are seeking members authority to refuse the application in the event that a satisfactory s106 agreement is not completed by the applicant by 23rd March 2018, or other later date as agreed by the director of planning, economic development and property in consultation with local members.”

