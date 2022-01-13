Cafe and B&B planned for former Lloyds TSB bank site in East Wittering

A planning application has been submitted to demolish the vacant former Lloyds TSB bank building in Shore Road and replace it with a band new three-story building.

Under the proposals the building would contain a cafe on the ground floor and eight en-suite rooms at the first and second floors for the purposes of tourist accommodation forming a B&B surf lodge.

The application explained: “The new building would occupy a similar central position to the existing, although it would have a larger footprint, as it is proposed to extend further backwards into site and would introduce an additional storey. “The objective of the proposals is to deliver a comprehensive scheme that would regenerate this underused village centre site. The proposals seek a café use at ground floor level and tourist accommodation in the form of en-suite rooms, for individuals or small groups accommodated in bunk rooms.

Former Lloyds TSB bank site in Shore Road, East Wittering - picture courtesy of Google Maps SUS-220113-133759003

“A shuttle minibus is proposed as part of the business plan to collect guests staying within the accommodation from the main train station in Chichester. Car parking permits will also be available for the public car park on Marine Drive West.”