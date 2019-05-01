Chichester Conservatives: We are helping to keep our district a great place to live

By Tony Dignum, leader of Chichester District Council

Chichester Conservatives promise to continue to apply the principles and values which have underpinned our policies in the past 4 years.

We are compassionate Conservatives who believe in supporting our communities. How have we helped the most vulnerable? Unlike most councils we will continue to provide our generous council tax reduction scheme so people on low incomes pay less tax. We are investing over £2 million to provide 21 units specially for those rendered homeless.

We will continue our policies to increase the supply of affordable housing. New housing developments must include at least 30% of social housing. We are helping communities to set up Community Land Trusts to provide cheaper housing.

Our prudent management of the Council’s finances will continue. This means we will go on providing our 80 services efficiently to our community without damaging cuts. Who operates our services? The most efficient provider, whether the council or an outsider. So a charity runs our leisure services while the council continues to deliver the excellent waste collection service.

How will we improve and support our local economy and maintain the present very low level of unemployment in the district? We will continue to support local businesses with advice and by investing in new warehouses and providing an enterprise centre; policies which have helped our new and small businesses to grow.

How will we protect our fine towns and beautiful countryside? By applying our planning policies. But central government requires us to take a substantial number of new homes each year. We strive in consultation with residents to place this new housing to do least harm to our environment.

With our vigorous recycling policy, anti-litter campaign and drive to reduce the use of plastic, we are helping to help keep our district a great place to live.

This piece is part of a series where all the major parties were invited to share their priorities for the district in the lead up to the Chichester District Council elections.

Polling day is Thursday May 2.