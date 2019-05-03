Chichester District Council election results: live updates

Chichester District Council election results are due to be announced today (May 3).

All 36 seats are up for election, down from the current 48 number of councillors after a boundary review.

RESULTS:

FITTLEWORTH CON WIN: Conservative Alan Sutton 661, Lib Dem Sean Cemm 302.

GOODWOOD CON WIN: Conservative Henry Potter 448 votes, Phillip Maber Green Party 212 votes, Jack Lovejoy 186 Lib Dems.

PETWORTH CON WIN: Conservative Eileen Lintill 650, David Hares Lib Dem 172, Labour’s Jonathan Rowell 107

HARTING LIB DEM WIN: Lib Dem Kate O’Kelly 968 votes, Tristram Abel 313.

EASEBORNE TORY WIN: Conservative Francis Hobbs 536 votes, Alexander Motley Lib Dems 287.

The authority is currently controlled by the Conservatives, who hold 37 seats, with five Liberal Democrats, five independents, and one vacancy.

The count is being held at the Westgate Leisure Centre, with results due this afternoon.

Here are the candidates standing for election.

And here is a summary of councillors who have not stood for re-election.

Nationally the Tories have lost hundreds of seats across England, with the Lib Dems and Greens the main beneficiaries.

In Chichester the Lib Dems will be hoping to increase their share of the votes, with Labour and the Green parties hoping to breakthrough and have councillors elected on to the council.