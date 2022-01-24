Chichester District Council explores setting up its own housing company

If it did get off the ground, the company would deliver affordable housing which would be made available as affordable/social rent or part-ownership.

While wholly owned by the council it would be operated by an independent organisation on a not-for-profit basis.

During a meeting of the overview and scrutiny committee on Tuesday (January 18), Carol Purnell (Con, Sidlesham & Selsey North) , Sarah Lishman (Lab, Chichester East), and Norma Graves (Con, Fernhurst) all volunteered to be part of the Task and Finish Group, with Tracie Bangert (Lib Dem, Southbourne) as chair.

While some councils leave the delivery of affordable housing to associations, others have set up companies to help build more new homes directly

The group, which will also include council officers, will consider the financial risks of setting up a housing company – especially given the current Right to Buy rules – and how other council’s have managed them.

It will review the land under council control – or which has potential to be under council control – with capacity to build up to 199 council homes.

It will also look at the likely set-up costs as well as the resources and expertise needed to launch a housing company, and how effectively the company could work.

The group will meet monthly and report its findings and recommendations to the cabinet for consideration later this year.

A council spokesman said: “We are committed to helping residents access affordable housing, which is a big issue in the district.

“We have already introduced a range of schemes and initiatives to help with this.