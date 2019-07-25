Chichester district planning applications submitted to the council and the South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between July 15 and 24.

Planning applications

Birdham

BI/19/01762/DOM: The Lock Store, Lock Lane. Change use of garage to habitable accommodation and associated alterations. Proposed new garage/store.

BI/19/01848/TCA: Carthagena Farm House, Bell Lane. Notification of intention to fell 24 no. Leyland Cypress trees (12 no. are considered dead/decaying).

Bosham

BO/19/01750/DOM: Secret Water (formerly Suakin), Smugglers Lane. Erection of single storey side extension and two storey attached garage. Proposed in ground outdoor swimming pool.

BO/19/01771/DOM: Stillwaters, Chequer Lane. Various external alterations and additions to existing house including installation of replacement windows, hip to gable build-up on West and East Elevation and other roof works. Change of use of existing outbuilding to annex with associated alterations.

BO/19/01801/DOM: 1 New Buildings, Shore Road. Demolition and replacement of single storey rear extension.

BO/19/01802/LBC: 1 New Buildings, Shore Road. Demolition and replacement of single storey rear extension.

BO/19/01812/DOM: 9 Gifford Road. Demolish existing rear extension and erect rear conservatory (Variation of condition 2 and 3 from planning permission BO/04/04411/DOM - To replace approved drawing NF/B01 with drawing GIF.PL.001 rev A and replace approved materials for the conservatory).

BO/19/01821/DOM: Seashells, Crede Lane. Front en-suite and front porch extensions, 2 no. front roof dormers, extension to rear dormers and replace flat roof over garage for pitch roof, side utility extension and replace conservatory with rear extension.

Bury

SDNP/19/03174/HOUS: Waltham Park, Keepers Cottage, Tripp Hill, Fittleworth. Demolish existing porch and fit new front door to existing opening. Within link building replace glazing with sliding door/fixed lights and remove arched window and replace with rectangular window, replacement rooflight.

SDNP/19/03233/TCA: Little Meadow, The Street. Notification of intention to fell 5 no. Leyland Cypress trees (T1-T5).

Chichester

CC/19/01664/DOM: 37 Whyke Lane. 2 no. single storey side extensions and associated works, including parking area.

CC/19/01712/FUL: 104 The Hornet. Amendments to originally approved 18/01754/FUL involving internal reconfiguration of emergency evacuation to the northern frontage with amendments to forecourt parking.

CC/19/01727/FUL: Lidl, Portfield Way. Change of use from Class A1 retail to Class D2 assembly and leisure with no operational development.

CC/19/01758/DOM: 41A Fishbourne Road East. Erection of detached single garage.

CC/19/01760/DOM: 51 Newlands Lane. Erection of first floor extension and mezzanine over existing garage. Alterations and additions to fenestration and roof works.

CC/19/01793/LBC: 31-32 East Street. Apply clear coat water seal to front of property.

CC/19/01810/DOM: North Lodge, Blomfield Drive. First floor rear extension and alterations to existing fenestration.

East Dean

SDNP/19/03252/HOUS: Downlands, East Dean Lane. Rebuilding of fire damaged garage.

East Lavington

SDNP/19/03003/HOUS: Mainwood Cottage, Cathangar Lane. Single storey side extension to detached workshop. Proposed change of use of existing detached workshop to a single storey self-contained annexe with various alterations and additions.

Harting

SDNP/19/03168/LIS: Rooks Cottage, North Lane. Replacement of 6 no. windows and 1 no. door on west elevation. Replacement of 1 no. door on adjacent single storey.

SDNP/19/03342/HOUS: Bowers Cottage, West Harting Street. Alterations to existing garage to create a summerhouse/office with amended hips to roof, installation of 1 no. rooflight and alterations to fenestration.

Heyshott

SDNP/19/03331/TCA: 1 Leggs Farm Cottage, Leggs Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 1m (all round) on 1 no. Walnut tree (T1).

Kirdford

KD/19/01828/TPA: Land East Of Oakfield House, Village Road. Crown reduce by 30% (all round) and crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) on 4 no. Oak trees (T1, T3,T6 and T9) and 3 no. Sycamore trees (within quoted Group, G1). Fell 5 no. Oak trees (T2, T4, T5, T7 and T8) and 1 no. Sycamore tree (on northern end of quoted Group G1). All 13 no. trees within Area, A1 subject to KD/11/00122/TPO.

Lavant

SDNP/19/03263/HOUS: Peacock Lodge, West Lavant Road. Demolition of outbuilding and erection of single storey outbuilding for use as annexe.

SDNP/19/03397/LDP: St Martins, Lavant Road. Proposed lawful development for use of land to station a mobile home within curtilage of the main dwelling for use incidental to the main dwelling.

Linchmere

LM/19/01819/DOM: 122 Camelsdale Road, Camelsdale. Roof works including raising the ridge and the chimney stack, 2 no. rear dormers and 5 no. new roof lights.

SDNP/19/02448/HOUS: 2 Stone Pit Cottages, Marleycombe Road, Camelsdale. Two storey extension to South elevation and repositioning of outbuilding.

Lodsworth

SDNP/19/02356/LDE: Gentils House, Lickfold Road. Use of part of garage as a single dwellinghouse.

SDNP/19/03306/LIS: The Old Vicarage, Vicarage Lane. Erection of single storey side extension. Alterations and additions to fenestration including demolition of front porch. Various internal alterations.

Loxwood

LX/19/01827/DOM: The Court, Loxwood Hall, Guildford Road. Erection of detached three bay garage.

Lurgashall

SDNP/19/02988/FUL: Dial Green House, Dial Green Lane. Demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings and construction of replacement two storey dwelling.

SDNP/19/03346/TCA: Brook Hill, The Chimes, Blind Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 3m (back to secondary growth points) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1), fell 1 no. Ash tree (T2) and 1 no. Norway Spruce tree (T3). Reduce height by 4m on 1 no. Norway Spruce tree (T4).

Midhurst

SDNP/19/03071/TCA: 19 Ashfield Road. Notification of intention to remove 5 no. lower limbs on west sector on 1 no. Oak tree and removal of 3 no. limbs on west sector on 1 no. Hawthorn tree.

North Mundham

NM/19/01729/FUL: Lakeside Holiday Park, Vinnetrow Road, Runcton. Extension of existing clubhouse (D2) to cover outdoor swimming pool, alterations to the pool, W/C and changing facilities, replacement plant room, decking and ancillary facilities.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/19/01808/DOM: Danehurst, The Drive, Ifold. Erection of single storey side extension.

Rogate

SDNP/19/03105/FUL: Annexe Stone Cottage, Slade Lane. Continued use of annex as a separate residential dwelling for short term lets, for a period of five years.

SDNP/19/03502/TCA: Abbots, 5 West Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Conifer tree.

Southbourne

SB/19/01774/DOM: 68 Garsons Road. Demolition of 2 no. existing outbuildings in rear garden and construction of a replacement single storey self-contained annexe ancillary to main dwelling.

Sidlesham

SI/19/01574/FUL: The Fairways, Brimfast Lane. Removal of existing storage building and erection of 2 no. dwellings and 1 no. car ports.

Selsey

SY/19/01776/PNO: Crablands Farm, 45 Crablands. Prior notification for agricultural development - replacement barn.

SY/19/01811/ELD: Land North Of Home Farm House, Chichester Road. Existing lawful development certificate for the existing use of land for B8 Storage/Distribution which began more than 10 years before the date of this application.

SY/19/01824/FUL: Tidewall Cottage, 85 East Street. Proposed 1 no. dwelling.

Tillington

SDNP/19/02014/TCA: Park Cottage, Upperton Road, Upperton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Poplar tree (T1).

West Dean

SDNP/19/02868/LIS: Old Station House, A286 The Grinch to Town Lane. Sub-division of a single dwelling into two dwellings with associated internal and external alterations.

West Lavington

SDNP/19/03108/FUL: Land South West of Church Road. Change of use from Forestry to Education.

Westbourne

WE/19/01629/FUL: Meadow View, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Change use of existing external residential store to 2 no. holiday let units and associated works to include the addition of a pitched roof to accommodate mezzanine bedrooms.

WE/19/01697/FUL: 6 The Grove. Partial change of use of ground floor retail to residential use, with single storey rear extension to create 1 no. new dwelling, including rear dormer and separate conservatory.

Wisborough Green

WR/19/01773/FUL: Sparr Farm, Skiff Lane, Loxwood. Installation of horse exercise area in place of existing tennis court and associated works.