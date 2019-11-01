Chichester district planning applications submitted to the council and the South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between October 21 and 30.

Appledram

AP/19/02653/DOM: Holly Cottage, 137 Birdham Road. Removal of existing conservatory. Construction of side and rear extensions. Removal of part of existing garage.

Bepton

SDNP/19/03124/HOUS: Lares, Bepton Road. Proposed two storey front extension including replacement front porch and 1 no. roof lantern and associated alterations.

Bosham

BO/19/02433/FUL: Broadbridge Business Centre, Delling Lane. Erection of single-storey building comprising a gym (Use D2) at ground floor and office space (Use B1) in loft space utilising existing access off Delling Lane and existing vehicular parking, with associated landscaping.

BO/19/02591/OUT: 10 Broadbridge Drive. Outline permission with all matters reserved for 1 no. detached dwelling.

BO/19/02622/DOM: September House, Taylors Lane. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Chichester

CC/19/02248/FUL: 77 Spitalfield Lane. Combining 2 no. flats 77 A and B into 1 no. dwellings. Erection of first floor extension above garage and alterations to existing porch. Various alterations and additions to fenestration.

CC/19/02497/DOM: 3 St Martins Square. Addition of a bespoke timber framed garden room with double glazing.

CC/19/02522/FUL: 13 Market Road. Change of use from A1 to A3 including changes to fenestration of front shop.

CC/19/02574/OUT: 23 Lavant Road. Demolishment of existing dwelling replaced with a terrace of 3 no. dwellings, parking, landscaping and associated works.

CC/19/02579/FUL: Land North West Of Newbridge Farm, Salthill Road, Fishbourne. Change use of land to travellers caravan site consisting of 4no. pitches each containing 1no. mobile home, 1no. touring caravan, 1no. utility dayroom; play area and associated works.

CC/19/02599/DOM: 79 Maplehurst Road. Single storey rear extension to form larger kitchen/dining room: single storey and two storey extensions to form new annexe with bedroom extension over.

CC/19/02612/DOM: 26 Walnut Avenue. Resubmission of 16/03127/DOM, two storey & single storey extensions to front, side & rear.

CC/19/02626/REM: Land On The West Side Of Broyle Road. All outstanding Reserved Matters for the erection of 29 residential dwellings with associated parking, landscaping, informal open space and associated works on Parcel P.3D, pursuant to permission 14/04301/OUT.

CC/19/02630/DOM: 3 Spire View, Ormonde Avenue. Construction of carport.

CC/19/02631/TPA: 17 Harberton Crescent. Crown reduce by 30% (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Sycamore tree within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/19/02632/DOM: 12 Oliver Whitby Road. First floor over existing garage and proposed single storey side/rear extension.

CC/19/02633/TCA: 22 Westgate. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 1m (all round) on 1 no. Bay tree (T1).

CC/19/02645/TPA: 127 Worcester Road. Reduce east sector by up to 20% on 1 no. Oak tree within Area, A2 subject to CC/60/00126/TPO.

CC/19/02651/FUL: Shiloh, Clay Lane. Resubmission following 19/01503/FUL for 1 no. dwellinghouse with associated drive, turning and parking.

CC/19/02666/DOM: 145 Whyke Road. Replacement Garage and new gates.

Duncton

SDNP/19/05093/HOUS: The Cider House, Dye House Lane. Alterations to fenestration on ground floor south facing and west facing elevations and insertion of new window. Internal alterations at ground floor level.

SDNP/19/05094/LIS: The Cider House, Dye House Lane. Alterations to fenestration on ground floor south facing and west facing elevations and insertion of new window. Internal alterations at ground floor level.

Earnley

E/19/01687/DOM: Byre Cottage, Clappers Lane. Single storey extension and extended and adapted hard landscaping.

Easebourne

SDNP/19/04998/FUL: Car Park, East of Cowdray Cafe. Installation of 2 no. electric car charging points.

East Dean

SDNP/19/05018/HOUS: The Thatched House, Newhouse Lane. Installation of solar panels in derelict vegetable garden.

SDNP/19/05019/LIS: The Thatched House, Newhouse Lane. Installation of solar panels in derelict vegetable garden.

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/05136/HOUS: Upland Cottage, Marley Heights. Construction of replacement garage and timber gates.

Fishbourne

FB/19/02502/FUL: Fishbourne CE Primary School, Roman Way. Installation of new all weather running track.

Fittleworth

SDNP/19/04976/TCA: Rose Cottage, School Lane. Notification of intention to prune back to previous pruning points on 1 no. Weeping Willow tree (T1).

SDNP/19/05110/HOUS: Dovelet, Limbourne Lane. Creation of two bay oak framed garage.

Funtington

FU/19/02662/FUL: Land South Of Tower View Nursery, West Ashling Road, Hambrook. Use of land for extended settled gypsy accommodation comprising 3 no. mobile homes, 3 no. touring caravans and 3 no. utility blocks - Variation on Conditions 2 and 4 of planning permission FU/08/00611/FUL - to increase the number of caravans to 12, including 11 no. static caravans/mobile homes.

Graffham

SDNP/19/04913/FUL: Empire Hall, The Street. Proposed new rear entrance porch.

Hunston

HN/19/02606/FUL: Hunston Copse, Church Lane. Change of use of land to educational use associated with forest school activities at Hunston Copse, including hard standing for parking, timber building containing composting toilet, seating area and storage container for tools and equipment.

Lavant

LV/19/02240/FUL: The Co-Operative, Lavant Road. Siting of a click and collect locker facility at the front of the building.

Linchmere

LM/19/02448/PLD: Shambles, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Erection of summerhouse.

SDNP/19/05108/HOUS: Breezes, Marley Common. Demolition of existing and erection of replacement garage.

Loxwood

LX/19/02639/DOM: Oakdene, Loxwood Road, Alfold Bars. Two storey side extension and front porch.

Lurgashall

SDNP/19/05020/OHL: Courts Yard, Jobsons Lane, Windfall Wood Common. Relocation of an existing pole as part of the dismantling of 2 spans of overhead line.

North Mundham

NM/19/02640/DOM: Baytons, Goodwood Gardens, Runcton. Erection of second storey side extension over existing.

Rogate

SDNP/19/04878/HOUS: 1 Moss Cottages, Sandy Lane, Rake. Retrospective application for a retaining wall to hold back a 15” high bank of earth susceptible to slippage and to retain the earthbank of the rising public footpath.

Selsey

SY/19/02392/DOM: Thirlmere, The Bridgeway. Demolish existing garage. Construct single storey garage and gym - Variation of condition 2 from planning permission 19/02392/DOM - insertion of 2 no. velux windows, 1 no. window to side elevation and include upper cedar cladding on the front and rear elevation.

SY/19/02530/DOM: The Cove, 15 Manor Road. Installation of dropped kerb.

SY/19/02567/FUL: 28 Chichester Road. Demolition of existing police house, attached office building and 2 no. blocks of garages replaced with mixed development of 7 no. dwellings and associated off street parking.

SY/19/02634/DOM: Periwinkle, 3 Longacre Lane. Single storey rear / side extension.

SY/19/02668/DOM: 31 Lingfield Way. Erection of a solid roof extension.

Sidlesham

SI/19/02644/DOM: Old Mill Barns, Mill Lane. Works to garage including replacement roof, windows and doors, installation of timber cladding to walls and photovoltaic panels to roof.

Stoughton

SDNP/19/04911/FUL: Stansted Park Garden Centre, Broad Walk, Stansted. Replace existing metal and plastic porch with oak framed porch under tiled roof.

Tangmere

TG/19/02386/OUT: Cassons Restaurant, Arundel Road. Outline planning permission for access (all other matters reserved) - Demolition of existing building and construction of 1 no. office building (use class B1) and 6 no. dwellings.

TG/19/02550/DOM: Oldbury Barns, Marsh Lane, Easthampnett. Internal and external alterations to barn.

West Itchenor

WI/19/02543/FUL: Itchenor Sailing Club, Club Lane, Itchenor. Installation of wooden gate.