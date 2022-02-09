Chichester MP Gillian Keegan continued meeting despite positive Covid result

Mrs Keegan, who is a health minister, said she found out she was positive during a meeting with three people yesterday (Tuesday, February 8).

Despite the positive test, she stayed to talk to the three men 'for a short period'.

In a thread on Twitter, Mrs Keegan admitted she 'should have immediately ended the meeting' and described her actions as 'an error of judegement'.

She said: "Earlier today, ahead of a planned visit I took a precautionary LFD test which gave a positive result. I am now isolating at home and fortunately feel fine.

"When I was told my test was positive I was listening to three fathers who had tragically lost their daughters to suicide. I told them the result and took further precautions but with their consent, I stayed for a short period to hear their stories.

"I should have immediately ended the meeting and on reflection this was an error of judgment on my part. I fully recognise the importance of following the letter and spirit of the policies, so want to be upfront about what happened and to apologise for the mistake I made."