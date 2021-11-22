For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Appledram

AP/21/03122/FUL: Crouchers Farm, Birdham Road. Demolition of existing agricultural building replaced with 2 no. semi-detached dwellings with associated parking and gardens, following approval of change of use under Class Q.

Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between November 9-16. Photo: Google Maps

AP/21/03249/TCA: Apuldram Cottage, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay. Notification of intention to fell 7 no. Leyland Cypress trees (T1-T7) (in a row) and reduce height by 3m on 1 no. Beech tree (T8).

Bosham

BO/21/02597/DOM: Eastwood, Delling Lane. Replacement of detached car barn and store.

BO/21/03141/FUL: Cove House, Smugglers Lane. Demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings, erection of two storey detached dwelling including indoor swimming pool and detached garage - (variation of condition 2 of planning permission BO/20/02389/FUL - alterations to master bedroom windows configuration, addition of new glazed rooflights, omission of rooflights over pool).

BO/21/03193/TPA: Little Dolphin, Smugglers Lane. Fell 1 no. Hawthorn tree (T2). Crown reduce by 2m (all round) and crown lift south sectors by up to 3m (above ground level) on 2 no. Oak trees (T3 and T5). Crown reduce by 2m (all round) on 1 no. Oak tree (T4). All 4 no. trees within Area, A4 subjcet to BO/81/00058/TPO.

BO/21/03212/DOM: 2 Harbour Villas, Shore Road. Replacement porch.

BO/21/03248/LBC: Mariners Cottage, Shore Road. Single storey side/rear extension to utility room and new, repositioned gates to rear access of property.

Bury

SDNP/21/05311/HOUS: Lower House Farm, West Burton Road, West Burton. Utility extension.

Chichester

CC/21/03118/FUL: 89-91 East Street. Internal and external alterations, including alterations to shopfront, outdoor seating area including awnings and placement of tables/chairs/planters, installation of roof lanterns, installation of plant equipment and installation and display of advertisements.

CC/21/03158/FUL: Land At Regnum Court, North Walls. Proposed gates, fencing and revisions to the bin store to the residential housing block of Regnum Court (previous permission 19/01834/FUL).

CC/21/03185/TPA: 37 Harberton Crescent. Crown reduce by 3m on 4 no. Sycamore trees (quoted as T1-T4) within Woodland, W1 subject to 68/00163/TPO.

CC/21/03240/PA16A: Grass Verge Outside Westgate Leisure Centre, Via Ravenna. Mast and associated apparatus.

CC/21/03260/PA1A: 24 Cambrai Avenue. Single storey infill extension (a) rear extension - 3.6m (b) maximum height - 3.55m (c) height of eaves - 2.0m.

CC/21/03251/DOM: 136 Whyke Lane. Proposed rear extension.

CC/21/03255/TPA: Long Meadow, The Lane. Re-pollard to old wound points on 1 no. Lime tree within Area, A1 subject to CC/58/00125/TPO.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/21/01714/FUL: Plot A, Pond Farm, Newells Lane, West Ashling. 1 no. additional travellers caravan pitch consisting of 1 no. mobile home and 1 no. touring caravan and associated works, within red line of existing consent CH/19/02880/FUL.

Compton

SDNP/21/05512/CND: Lower Farm, Pitlands Lane And Piglegged Road, Up Marden. Variation of condition 2 (plans) from Planning Permission SDNP/20/04404/HOUS - Amend the design of extension to kitchen in order to form a boot room rather than extending the kitchen area.

Donnington

D/21/03224/PNO: Bridge Barn, Bridge Farm, Selsey Road. Alterations to existing agricultural barn.

D/21/03228/PLD: 27 Graydon Avenue. Single storey rear extension to provide new shower room.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/03163/FUL: Hanneys, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham. Replacement dwelling, garaging and associated works (alternative scheme to planning permission EWB/20/03303/FUL).

EWB/21/03197/PLD: Marigold, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham. Proposed lawful development construction of storage / outbuilding ancillary to main dwelling.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/04805/HOUS: Copyhold, Copyhold Lane. Construction of extensions, following the partial demolition of detached dwelling. Construction of replacement annex, new garden walls and green house.

SDNP/21/05285/CND: Ashurst, Lickfold Road. Two storey side and rear extension - (variation of condition 1 of Planning Permission SDNP/16/01854/HOUS - alterations and additions to fenestration and alterations to roof including repositioning of chimney.).

SDNP/21/05507/LDP: Linghurst, 8 Park Lane. Proposed lawful development construction of single storey rear kitchen/garden room extension and the demolition of a small rear lobby.

Fishbourne

FB/21/02450/DOM: 1 Bethwines Close. Single storey rear extension, garage conversion into habitable space. Small side extension and convert conservatory into a single storey extension.

Fittleworth

SDNP/21/03999/HOUS: 6 Churchfield. Single storey rear extension & roof conversion with rear dormer & front rooflights.

Funtington

SDNP/21/05496/TPO: Red House, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Crown reduce by 3m (all round) and crown lift (trailing growth only) by up to 5m (above ground level) on 2 no. Horse Chestnut trees (T1 and T2) subject to FU/95/00530/TPO.

Harting

SDNP/21/05491/TCA: Downsedge, 11 South Gardens, South Harting. Notification of intention to fell 9 no. Ash trees (quoted as A1 to A9). Reduce 1 no. lower limb on west sector by 50% (overhanging car park) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as C1).

SDNP/21/05531/LDP: 56 & 57 West Harting Street, West Harting. Use of the two existing semi-detached dwelling houses (Class C3) as one detached single family dwelling house (Class C3).

Heyshott

SDNP/21/05579/TCA: 13 Down Close. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash Tree (T9).

Lavant

SDNP/21/04771/HOUS: Flint Barn Cottage, Pook Lane. Proposed front extension, front and rear dormer windows and internal alterations.

SDNP/21/05640/TCA: Village Green Pond, Sheepwash Lane, East Lavant. Notification of intention to coppice 1 no. Willow tree.

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/05569/LIS: Gentils Farm, Lickfold Road. Proposed conversion of existing grade II listed barn structure to include selected alterations to existing fenestration and internal alterations to provide facilities to allow use as a two bedroom ancillary accommodation, including the addition of two mezzanine floors with rooms below.

Loxwood

LX/21/02661/DOM: 19 Nicholsfield. Erection of a two-storey front extension with a gable roof.

Marden

SDNP/21/05222/HOUS: Cobbersfield, North Marden Road, East Marden. Erection of outbuilding to rear garden area, for incidental purposes.

North Mundham

NM/21/03208/FUL: Leythorne Nursery, Vinnetrow Road, Runcton. Erection of extensions to existing packhouse, along with staff accommodation block, revised parking arrangements and improvements to site access.

Petworth

SDNP/21/03939/FUL: Petworth Surgery, Grove Street. Loft conversion.

SDNP/21/04857/LIS: 2 Barrington Cottages, Byworth Road, Byworth. Replacement like for like windows and door and works to existing roofline including replacement of fascia boards, soffits, guttering, bargeboard and cladding on the south elevation.

SDNP/21/05206/TPO: Coach House Cottage, East Street. Remove 3 no. low limbs on the northern sector (overhanging garage and parking area) and remove young epicormic growth from the crown and trunk areas and deadwood on 1 no. Sweet Chestnut tree (quoted as T1, TPO’d nos. T2). Crown reduce by 3-4m (to get back into live growth) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T2, TPO’d nos. T1). Both trees subject to PW/74/00839/TPO.

SDNP/21/05516/FUL: 2 Queens Court, High Street. Reversion of first floor office (E(g)(i) back to residential use (C3) together with reconnection to existing ground floor residential accommodation to form one dwelling and removal of external staircase.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/21/03200/DOM: 5 Oak Way, Ifold. Proposal to replace existing conservatory roof, changes to fenestration and the installation of 2 no. roof lights to the front elevation.

Selsey

SY/21/03082/DOM: Little Padocks, 42 Park Lane. First floor extension to existing Bungalow & Detached Garage.

SY/21/03151/PLD: Pinks Cottage, 105 East Street. Situated at the top of my garden previously was a garage space with good access and off road parking.

Sidlesham

SI/21/02294/DOM: 10 Bremere Lane. Proposed (part) loft conversion.

SI/21/02738/FUL: Green Lane Piggeries, Ham Road. Demolition of commercial units; removal of 2 no. lawful mobile homes; and erection of 4 no. dwelling houses with associated access and parking.

SI/21/03220/FUL: 11 Cow Lane. Erection of 1 no. 2 bed dwelling - alternative to Class Q approval SI/20/02252/PA3Q.

Southbourne

SB/21/02832/DOM: 7 Roundhouse Meadow. Proposed extension to existing garage with single storey link extension to connect to existing property.

SB/21/03130/FUL: Nutbourne Service Station, Main Road, Nutbourne. Existing canopy, canopy shop link and columns to be removed from site and area made good for new canopy and canopy columns to be installed in original postions. New canopy to be raised to a minimum clearance of 4500mm clear of highest forecourt level.

SB/21/03261/PLD: Kalandar, 42 Breach Avenue. The proposal as put forward in this application is build a single storey rear extension under the guildlines of Permitted Development.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/21/05215/HOUS: The Old Stables, Minsted Lane, Minsted. Replacement garden room to north facing (side) elevation.

Stoughton

SDNP/21/05583/TCA: The Barn Owls, Cooks Lane, Walderton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Goat Willow (T1) and 1 no. Ash (T2).

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/21/05521/APNB: Lodge Copse, Crouch Lane, Barlavington. Replacement building for forestry use.

SDNP/21/05517/TCA: Hillview, The Street, Sutton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Norway Spruce tree.

West Itchenor

WI/21/03159/DOM: Sanderlings, Spinney Lane, Itchenor. Construction of tennis court.

West Wittering

WW/21/03078/FUL: Ellanore House, Ellanore Lane. Demolition of the existing dwelling and the construction of a 2 storey house with detached garage, conversion of outbuilding into annexe and landscaping works.

WW/21/03214/DOM: 12 Southcote Avenue. Conversion of garage into habitable accommocation, erection of single storey front extension to provide store and erection of garden store to the rear.

Westbourne

WE/21/02483/DOM: 6 River Street. Rear ground floor extension with replacement of 1 no. timber windows to first floor rear elevation.

WE/21/03253/PNO: Land South West Of Racton View, Marlpit Lane, Hambrook. Atcost barn for agricultural machinery storage and workshop.

Wisborough Green