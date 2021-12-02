Birdham

BI/21/02822/DOM: Tideways, Lock Lane. Proposal of rear extension.

BI/21/03365/PNO: Hundredsteddle Farm, Hundredsteddle Lane. Proposed grain and machinery store.

Locations of the planning applications submitted across the Chichester district between November 23-30. Photo: Google Maps

Bosham

BO/21/03160/FUL: Sailaway Rest Home, Main Road. Change of use from Class C2 to Class C3(b) to include minor alterations to single storey extensions. (following on from approval of BO/21/00211/FUL).

BO/21/03319/DOM: Brooks Farm Cottage, Brooks Lane. Detached garage with office above.

BO/21/03370/DOM: Brooks Farm Cottage, Brooks Lane. Ground floor extension. First floor addition. New staircase leading to new loft space. Roof alterations. Internal reconfigurations.

BO/21/03380/FUL: Trippets, Harbour Road. Replacement two storey house with detached garage/boat shed and new outdoor swimming pool - Variation of Condition 6 of planning permission BO/19/02200/FUL - design change of material.

BO/21/03394/DOM: Longmore, Bosham Hoe. Proposed Boat Shed (renewal of Planning Permission BO/18/03314/DOM).

Boxgrove

BX/21/03077/FUL: Land South Of Eartham Road, Crockerhill. Access track to agricultural building, (retrospective).

BX/21/03196/TCA: Ashley House, The Street. Notification of intention to re-pollard down to previous pollard points on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (T1). Reduce height by 2m and reduce widths by 0.5m (all round) on 1 no. Conifer hedge (T2).

BX/21/03407/PA3Q: Eartham Quarry, Eartham. Change of use of agricultural building to 2 no. dwellinghouses (Class C3).

Chichester

CC/21/03239/DOM: 29 St James Road. Proposed two storey rear extension, creation of car port and proposed drop kerb.

CC/21/03311/ELD: Dennehurst, West Broyle Drive, West Broyle. Alterations to fenestration including installation of 5 no. roof lights, removal of 1 no. ground floor window on the north elevation, 1 no. additional first floor window on west elevation, enlargement of 2. no ground floor windows on the east elevation and 1 no. first floor window on the west elevation.

CC/21/03324/DOM: 22 Flaxman Avenue. Extension to the existing converted garage with new pitched roof. Rebuilding of the existing storage unit to the north west corner of the house.

CC/21/03358/TCA: Police Station, 105 Kingsham Road. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 3 no. Apple trees (T63-T65) and 1 no. Common Ash tree (T85).

CC/21/03383/FUL: Luckes, Via Ravenna. Extension to existing A5 premises.

CC/21/03404/PA1A: 58 Exton Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4.5 (b) maximum height - 3.8m (c) height of eaves - 2.7m.

CC/21/03415/TCA: 32 St Pauls Road. Notification of intention to reduce re-growth by 1m (back to previous cut points) on 1 no. Amelanchier tree.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/21/02433/DOM: 14 The Avenue, Hambrook. Erection of single storey side extension and conversion of existing garage into habitable space following demolition of car port.

Donnington

D/21/02925/DOM: 12 Selsey Road. Single storey rear and side extension to replace existing rear conservatory and side elevation.

D/21/03098/PA20AD: Stockbridge Place, Stockbridge Road. Application for prior approval for new dwellinghouses on detached buildings in commercial or mixed use involving the removal of the existing pitched roof and the construction of a flat roofed extension that would accommodate two 2-bedroom flats.

Earnley

E/21/03314/DOM: Earnley Grange, Almodington Lane, Almodington. Single storey timber orangery.

E/21/03315/LBC: Earnley Grange, Almodington Lane, Almodington. Single storey timber orangery.

Easebourne

SDNP/21/05214/HOUS: 1 Canada Grove. Single story rear extension with revised access to garden.

SDNP/21/05415/LIS: 3 River Ground Stables, Visitor Centre, Easebourne Lane. Minor alterations to the building create a single toilet and store cupboard.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/03213/FUL: Land South Of Tranjoeen, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Change of use of land to a single private travelling showperson’s site.

EWB/21/03278/FUL: Land South Of Tranjoeen, 1 The Paddock, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Proposed vehicle crossover (means of access to a highway Class B).

EWB/21/03279/FUL: Land South Of Tranjoeen, 1 Field Maple, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Proposed vehicle crossover (means of access to a highway Class B).

EWB/21/03282/FUL: Land South Of Tranjoeen, Ashcroft Place, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Proposed vehicle crossover (means of access to a highway Class B).

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/05795/HOUS: Ashurst, Lickfold Road. Removal and backfilling of the existing outdoor swimming pool and the construction of a new replacement in-ground outdoor swimming pool with a stone surround in the rear garden curtilage of the existing dwelling house.

Fishbourne

FB/21/03301/DOM: Whitcot, 12 Creek End. Remove existing conservatory and replace with single storey extension.

Fittleworth

SDNP/21/05776/APNB: Garden House, Coates Lane. Proposed barn (16m x 16m) steel framed clad with dark green corrugated metal sheets.

Harting

SDNP/21/05057/HOUS: Hurstfield House, B2146 Ditcham Lane to Hurst Mill Lane, Hurst. Replacement ancillary residential building and removal of other ancillary buildings.

Kirdford

KD/21/03276/ELD: Churchlands Farm, Village Road. Change of use of roof space to create habitable accommodation including installation of 11 no. rooflights.

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/05568/HOUS: Gentils Farm, Lickfold Road. Proposed conversion of existing grade II listed barn structure to include selected alterations to existing fenestration and internal alterations to provide facilities to allow use as a two bedroom ancillary accommodation, including the addition of two mezzanine floors with rooms below.

SDNP/21/05617/HOUS: Holly Cottage, The Street. The installation of a swimming pool and associated terracing.

Loxwood

LX/21/03377/DOM: Brewhurst House, Brewhurst Lane. Removal of chimney stack, form opening and install bifold doors, convert existing window opening and install new door, install clear glazing to bay window.

Lurgashall

SDNP/21/05427/HOUS: Upper Barn House, Dial Green Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension with crown roof. Brick quoins and stonework to match.

Midhurst

SDNP/21/05653/HOUS: 62 Heathfield Park. Single storey rear extension.

SDNP/21/05853/TCA: Bierton House, Edinburgh Square. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T1).

Milland

SDNP/21/05727/LIS: St Lukes Old Church, Milland Church Road. Replacement of plasterboard ceiling with lath and plaster ceiling.

North Mundham

NM/21/03016/DOM: Hop Garden Cottage, Hop Garden Lane. Replacement ancillary outbuilding. Two storey side extension, veranda, dormer and 2 no. bay windows. Replace dormer flat roof with tiled roof and translucent roof of previous addition with slate roof and roof light.

NM/21/03219/DOM: Mayfield, Vinnetrow Road, Runcton. Demolition of existing rear extension and conservatory, replaced with new single storey rear extension.

Petworth

SDNP/21/05725/LIS: The Old Meeting House, 22 Pound Street. Replace bay window with timber French doors with glazed side panels.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/21/03306/DOM: Nanridge, The Drive, Ifold. Single storey rear extension.

PS/21/03403/TPA: Land West Of Blackthorn House And East Of Thistledown Vale, The Drive, Ifold. Crown reduce by 20% (approx. 3m all round) on 1 no. London Plane tree (T5) subject to PS/97/00808/TPO.

Rogate

SDNP/21/05520/FUL: The Log Cabin, Fyning Hill, Dangstein Road. Demolition of an existing 4 bedroom log cabin and erection of a log cabin consisting of 3 bedrooms, studio, living and utility spaces and an outdoor decking area.

Southbourne

SB/21/03300/DOM: Westerly, Salterns Reach, Prinsted. Installation of 1 no. condenser unit.

SB/21/03372/DOM: 8 Fraser Gardens. Removal of existing rear extension and erection of new rear single storey extension, front single storey extension including tiled roof over existing garage and porch. Front bay window extension.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/21/03413/ADJ: Land West of Pagham Road, Pagham. Application No: P/158/21/RES. Approval of reserved matters (layout, scale, appearance and landscaping) following outline consent P/140/16/OUT for the ‘local centre’ parcel which comprises of retail, community and commercial uses, 20 No residential apartments and a 70 bed care home (alternative scheme to P/155/21/RES).

SPEC/21/03418/ADJ: Land North of Garden Cottage Farm, Shillinglee Park Road, Chiddington. App Ref: WA/2021/02722. Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 3 of WA/2020/1927 (pre-commencement conditions) to allow for demolition, site clearance, site investigation and installation of services to be carried out whilst the Footpath Diversion Order application is carried out.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/21/05519/LIS: Sutton Court Farm House, Barlavington Lane, Sutton. Construction of a private swimming pool and pool house. Conversion of outbuilding into plant room with extension and associated landscape works.

SDNP/21/05371/HOUS: Staplefords, Barlavington Lane, Sutton. Proposed double glazed dormer window.

Tangmere

TG/21/03221/TCA: 10 Nettleton Avenue. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 2m (all round) on 2 no. Cherry trees (in front garden).

Tillington

SDNP/21/05780/TCA: 1 Linton House, Upperton Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (T1) and reduce down to a height of 2.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Hazel tree (T2).

West Wittering

WW/21/03110/FUL: 43 Marine Close. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of replacement dwelling.

WW/21/03256/DOM: The Gables, Summerfield Road. Proposed single and two storey rear extensions and single storey side extension with associated alterations, new porch and external alterations, replacement garden store / study and new swimming pool.

Westbourne

WE/21/02797/FUL: Land Adjacent To Paradise Lane. Erection of 1 no. agricultural building to house a tractor and other equipment.

