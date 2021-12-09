Birdham

BI/21/03423/DOM: Cowdry Barn, Birdham Road. Single storey hipped roof side extension to existing dwelling.

Bosham

Locations of the planning applications submitted across the Chichester district between November 30-December 7. Photo: Google Maps

BO/21/02949/DOM: Taylors, Hoe Lane. Single storey front (east) extension and boathouse extension.

BO/21/03090/FUL: Sunny Haven, Bosham Lane. Demolition of existing dwelling house and garage to be replaced with new dwelling and annex.

BO/21/03355/FUL: Little Dolphin, Smugglers Lane. Proposed demolition existing dwelling and erection of 1 no. new two-storey dwelling.

BO/21/03429/DOM: Willoughby House, Taylors Lane. Alterations to ground floor fenestration on west and north elevations.

BO/21/03436/FUL: Cove House, Smugglers Lane. Demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings, erection of two storey detached dwelling including indoor swimming pool and detached garage. (variation of condition 17 of permission 20/02389/FUL -updated arboricultural report and plans).

Chichester

CC/21/02555/FUL: The Barn, Little London. Change of use from retail (Use Class A1) to café (Use Class A3) at ground floor level and mixed use of self-contained first floor level as holiday let (Use Class C3) and leisure use (including yoga studio / wellbeing facility use class D2), with some external alterations and ancillary external seating area - (Variation of conditions 2 and 10 of planning permission CC/20/00175/FUL - changes to the hours of opening and operation and adjustments to door arrangement on north elevation with supportive information for the Courtyard ancillary external seating area.).

CC/21/03145/FUL: 48 East Street. Shopfront resprayed with new paint.

CC/21/03225/LBC: Chichester City Council, The Council House, North Street. Treatment of rising damp in town clerks office; remove damp infested plasterboard to two walls, apply chemical injection into lower perimeter of walls, install damp proofing membrane and plasterboard (or waterproof render). Re-plaster affected area, fit new skirting board to affected area and re-decorate.

CC/21/03262/ADV: 32 North Street. 1 no. non-illuminated hanging sign, 1 no. non-illuminated wall mounted plaque sign and 3 no. window vinyls.

CC/21/03275/DOM: 28 Albert Road. Proposed change of face materials (from face brickwork approved within 21/00499/DOM) to white render over DPC, face brickwork below DPC. Variation of condition 2 from Planning Permission 21/00499/DOM - Erection of single storey rear and side extension with associated internal alterations.

CC/21/03277/DOM: 80 Whyke Road. Demolition of existing side garage, utility area and rear conservatory. Construction of single storey rear and side extension, replacement porch and internal alterations to first floor. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation to include addition of side dormer.

CC/21/03334/ADV: 13 North Street. Install external signage (non illuminated) letters onto existing fascia.

CC/21/03344/LBC: Forbes Place, Flat 23, King George Gardens. Altering of non-load bearing partitions and ceiling, removal of boiler and adding 1 no. roof-light.

CC/21/03359/DOM: 32 Walnut Avenue. Proposed rear conservatory.

CC/21/03420/DOM: Glendene, 17 The Avenue. Replacement single storey rear extension and interior redevelopment. Addition of 2 no. roof lights to side elevation and a pool.

CC/21/03430/DOM: 33 Cleveland Road. Pitch roof rear extension and roof lights to existing roof.

CC/21/03440/TCA: 14 Parchment Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Silver Birch tree (quoted as T1) and 1 no. Mimosa tree (quoted as T3). Crown reduce by up to 4m (all round) on 1 no. Silver Birch tree (quoted as T2).

Compton

SDNP/21/05896/TCA: The Old Laundry, B2146 Compton Square To The Green. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1) and 1 no. Lime tree (T2) and crown reduce by up to 3m on 1 no. Lime tree (T3).

Donnington

D/21/03382/DOM: 88 Graydon Avenue. Single storey side extension with cat slide roof incorporating Photovoltaic panels, single storey rear extension and internal alterations.

D/21/03427/LBC: The Blacksmiths, Selsey Road. Proposed internal alterations and French doors, amendment to scheme consented under 20/02599/LBC - Change of use from public house to C3 residential single dwelling and alterations to listed building.

D/21/03434/FUL: The Blacksmiths, Selsey Road. Change of use from public house to C3 residential single dwelling and alterations to the listed building - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission D/20/02598/FUL - Minor amendments to internal layout and enlargement of two windows to form French doors.

Easebourne

SDNP/21/04685/HOUS: 8 Brackenwood. Proposed single storey rear extension timber orangery (amendment to permission SDNP/18/00663/HOUS).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/03390/FUL: Bracklesham Garage, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham. Rear vehicle workshop extension to provide 2 no. additional work bays with car lifts and 6 no. bay car storage block to east boundary.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/05737/HOUS: The Cottage, 11 The Green. Replacement single storey rear extension and all windows throughout.

SDNP/21/05932/TCA: Old School Cottage, The Green. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. White Poplar tree and 1 no. Cherry tree.

Funtington

FU/21/03467/PLD: 3 Hambrook Hill Cottages, West Ashling Road, Hambrook. Change use of garage space to habitable accommodation to create ancillary guest and utility space for the main house.

SDNP/21/05956/TCA: The Grange, Common Road. Notification of intention to crown reduce east and north sector by 5m, south sector by 4m and west sector by 2m. Reduce height by 3m on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (quoted as T1).

Graffham

SDNP/21/05939/LIS: Ladywell Cottage, Graffham Street. Single storey rear/side extension, replacement windows (10 no. windows on ground floor, 5 no. windows on first floor), removal of modern fireplace and extension of chimney stack to south elevation.

Harting

SDNP/21/05605/HOUS: The Old Barn, East Harting Street, East Harting. New Pool and Pool-house with associated landscaping.

SDNP/21/05775/TCA: 4 Mead Cottages, North Lane, South Harting. Notification of intention to crown reduce overall canopy by up to 2m on 1 no. Cherry tree. Crown reduce overall canopy by up to 1m on 1 no. Maple tree. Crown reduce on overall canopy by up 1.5m on 1 no. Horse chestnut tree. Fell 1 no. pittosporum tree and 1 no. Laburnam tree. Prune back by up to 1m overall canopy on 1 no. Crab apple tree.

SDNP/21/05995/TCA: Little Hollist, Hollist Lane, East Harting. Notification of intention to reduce height by 30% on 1 no. Multi-stem Field Maple tree (quoted as T1).

Lavant

SDNP/21/04938/HOUS: New Barn, Pook Lane. Extension and alterations to existing property including a dormer extension to rear elevation and porch extension to front elevations.

SDNP/21/05286/HOUS: The Blacksmiths, A286 Sheepwash Lane To West Stoke Road, Mid Lavant. Replacement of existing side door to garage with a double glazed door and addition of 1 no. double glazed window. Installation of hard core/concrete base (on which to place hot tube) sited to the front of the existing door and proposed window.

Linchmere

LM/21/02498/DOM: Northcote, 32 School Road, Camelsdale. Part single, part double storey rear extension.

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/05742/TCA: Great Gulls, The Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by approx. 3m by removing 14 no. branches on the east, south and west sectors on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T1), fell 1 no. Ash tree (T2) and crown reduce by approx. 2m and remove 1 no. lateral branch on north-west sector on 1 no. Holly tree (T3).

SDNP/21/05777/HOUS: Woodmancote, Vicarage Lane. Demolition of existing detached garage/garden store and replace with garage/bike store. Replacement detached garden room.

SDNP/21/05778/LIS: Woodmancote, Vicarage Lane. Demolition of existing detached garage/garden store and replace with garage/bike store. Replacement detached garden room.

SDNP/21/05893/HOUS: Old Bakery, The Street. Garden office.

SDNP/21/05908/HOUS: Oakleaves, School Lane. Extension of existing bungalow to provide first floor accommodation and construction of a new garage building.

Midhurst

SDNP/21/04259/FUL: Unit 19-22, Holmbush Industrial Estate. Over cladding to west elevation, replacement windows and doors. Bricking of existing windows to east elevation.

SDNP/21/05581/LDP: Holly Cottage, Sandy Lane. Erection of 5 no. rear single storey extensions, 1 no. replacement porch and removal of 1 no. dormer.

SDNP/21/05770/HOUS: 18 Goodwood Close. Installation of raised decking, balustrade and replacement of double window with double door to rear of property at ground floor level. Brick up side windows in living room and master bedroom on RHS Elevation.

Milland

SDNP/21/05788/FUL: Wardley Farm Cottage, Wardley Lane. Demolition of the existing residential dwelling and replacement with two storey three bedroom residential building.

North Mundham

NM/21/03328/ADV: Lakeside Holiday Park, Vinnetrow Road, Runcton. Replacement 2 no. holiday park entrance signs.

NM/21/03448/OUT: Land At Streamside Farm North West Of Tumble Cottage, Lagness Road, Runcton. Outline application (with all matter reserved accept Access) for the development of up to 30 dwellings; provision of public open space / play area; landscaping; and modification of existing access.

Northchapel

SDNP/21/05906/TCA: Brookside House, Diddlesfold Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce (back to previous pruning points) (1-2m) on 2 no. Oak trees (T1 and T4) and by (2-2.5m) on 1 no. Ash tree (T2) and 1 no. Alder tree (T3).

Petworth

SDNP/21/05724/HOUS: The Old Meeting House, 22 Pound Street. Replace bay window with timber French doors with glazed side panels.

Sidlesham

SI/21/02785/FUL: Keycroft Farm, Highleigh Road. Erection of a two storey detached dwelling with attached garage, new gates and posts and associated boundary treatment works, following the demolition of the existing dwelling.

SI/21/03455/TCA: Mill House, 8 Mill Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Red Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as T1).

Southbourne

SB/21/03373/DOM: Rookery Cottage, Lumley Road. Single storey rear/side extension. Changes to fenestration and installation of a new wood burner flue.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/21/03476/ADJ: Land South of Summer Lane and West of Pagham Road, Pagham. App Ref:P/167/21/RES, Approval of reserved matters (appearance, layout, landscaping and scale) following outline planning permission P/140/16/OUT for the erection of 375 no. dwellings, together with public open space, play space, drainage, parking and associated infrastructure, landscape, ancillary and site preparation works, with access off Pagham Road. This site may affect a Public Right of Way.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/21/05680/HOUS: Tentworth House, Tentworth Lane, Iping. Construction of 2 bay garage to replace existing building.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/21/05518/HOUS: Sutton Court Farm House, Barlavington Lane, Sutton. Construction of a private swimming pool and pool house. Conversion of outbuilding into plant room with extension and associated landscape works.

SDNP/21/06041/TCA: Winters Hill, Barlavington Lane, Sutton. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Leyland Cypress trees (quoted as A and C) and 1 no. Plum tree (quoted as D). Reduce height by 2m and reduce/raise lower crown by 1m (all round) on 1 no. Walnut tree (quoted as B).

Tangmere

TG/21/03431/TCA: Tangmere House, Tangmere Road. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2m and reduce widths/radii by up to 1.5m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T2).

West Dean

SDNP/20/02886/FUL: West Dean College, A286 Vicarage Lane to The Grinch. Proposed replacement of existing CCTV security system including externally mounted cameras. Alterations to existing external lights including replacement and new fittings.

West Itchenor

WI/21/03183/DOM: Church Hill Cottage, Itchenor Road. Single storey rear extension.

West Lavington

SDNP/21/05548/HOUS: Kennel Field House, Church Road. Proposed pitched roof over existing flat roof to rear elevation, first floor rear extension with matching pitched roof and rear flat roof dormer with 2 no. rooflights.

West Wittering

WW/21/03398/DOM: 54 Howard Avenue. Enclose existing front porch, new timber posted side porch on west elevation and 3 no. additional rooflights.

WW/21/03425/DOM: 21 Locksash Close. Demolition of conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension.

Wisborough Green

WR/21/03019/FUL: Sports Pavilion, Butts Meadow. Demolition of existing sports pavilion and erection of a replacement building.

WR/21/03155/OUT: Northlands Farm House, Newpound. Outline application (with all matter reserved accept Appearance) for a single storey high efficiency 3 bedroom dwelling.

