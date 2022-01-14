Bepton

SDNP/21/06337/LDP: Half Acre, Bepton Road. Ground floor rear extension.

Birdham

EWB/21/03598/FUL: Lloyds TSB Bank, 8 Shore Road, East Wittering. Demolition and replacement of existing building with cafe (ground floor) and 8 no. en-suite rooms for the purposes of tourist accommodation (at first and second floor levels), forming a B&B surf lodge.

BI/21/03332/DOM: 20 Old Common Close. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Bosham

BO/21/03586/FUL: Dairy And Calf Barn Buildings, Taylors Lane. Change use of 2 no. redundant farm buildings to 2 no. live/work units.

BO/21/03626/DOM: Southwood Farm, Flint Barn, Shore Road. Replacement new entry sequence to the main barn and glass link to outbuilding including rooflights and solar panel array on roof. Reoccupy use of the footprint of a previous agricultural building to provide a workshop & play room extension.

Boxgrove

BX/21/03176/DOM: The Loft, The Street. Fenestration alterations, replacement porch, replace chimney.

Bury

SDNP/21/06289/HOUS: Rose Cottage, West Burton Road, West Burton. Insertion of 2 no. conservation roof lights in north and south facing link roof over family room including forming a vaulted ceiling within part of the family room. Create opening between kitchen and family room. Replacement of 2 no. glazed screens and 4 no. windows. External walls to the kitchen/ utility and family room to be clad in feather edge boarding to match existing.

SDNP/21/06290/LIS: Rose Cottage, West Burton Road, West Burton. Insertion of 2 no. conservation roof lights in north and south facing link roof over family room including forming a vaulted ceiling within part of the family room. Create opening between kitchen and family room. Replacement of 2 no. glazed screens and 4 no. windows. External walls to the kitchen/ utility and family room to be clad in feather edge boarding to match existing.

SDNP/21/06306/LIS: Ferry Cottage, Church Lane. Erection of single storey rear extension and installation of 1 no. window to east elevation of existing Summer House.

Chichester

CC/21/03342/FUL: Land North West Of Newbridge Farm, Salthill Road, Fishbourne. Change use of land to travellers caravan site consisting of 4 no. pitches each containing 1 no. mobile home, 1 no. touring caravan, 1 no. utility dayroom; play area and associated works.

CC/21/03421/FUL: The Old Church, Whyke Road. Change of use of from (B1) Office se to Residential Use as a single dwelling.

CC/21/03422/LBC: The Old Church, Whyke Road. Change of use of from (B1) Office se to Residential Use as a single dwelling, various internal alterations including installation of partition walls, installation of kitchen on the ground floor and installation of WC and bathroom facilities on the ground floor and first floor.

CC/21/03579/TPA: Land West Of 54 King George Garden. Reduce lower/mid crowns by up to 2m and upper crowns by 1m on north, south and west sectors and reduce lower/mid crown on east sector by 1m on 1 no. Cedar tree (T5) subject to CC/98/00310/TPO.

CC/21/03580/TPA: Land Adjacent To No. 9 King George Gardens. Reduce height of sub-dominant stem to west by 3m on 1 no. Western Red Cedar (var.) tree (T9) and crown reduce back to previous pruning points and crown thin by 15% on 1 no. Monterey Cypress tree (T10). Both trees subject to CC/98/00310/TPO.

CC/21/03555/TPA: 47 Worcester Road. Crown reduction by 20% on 1 no. Oak tree within Area, A2 subject to CC/60/00126/TPO.

CC/21/03610/DOM: 54 Cedar Drive. Single storey rear extension to existing sun room. Change use of garage to studio/office and associated works.

CC/21/03599/FUL: Central Laundry, St Richard’s Hospital, Spitalfield Lane. Extension to existing laundry unit and landscaping.

CC/21/03683/DOM: 5 Kensington Road. Replace door and cladding on existing garage and alterations to the front elevation.

CC/22/00046/ADV: 38 The Hornet. 1 no. illuminated fascia sign, 1 no. illuminated projecting sign and 1 no. non-illuminated flag.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/21/03464/FUL: Appleton House Farm, Drift Lane, Chidham. Change of use of detached garage, store with games room over to create 1 no. 3 bed dwelling.

Compton

SDNP/21/06374/APNB: Cowdown Farm, Cowdown Lane. Side extension to existing agricultural barn.

Duncton

SDNP/21/06307/CND: Lewis Lodge, 17 Lodge Green. Erection of lobby and access ramp. (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/21/03353/HOUS - level wheelchair access from the dwelling into the garden).

SDNP/21/06460/CND: Lewis Lodge, 17 Lodge Green. Erection of lobby and access ramp. (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/21/03354/LIS - removal and reordering of internal later partitions and suspended ceilings. Level wheelchair access from the dwelling into the garden).

Earnley

E/21/03593/FUL: Land South Of 101 First Avenue, Almodington. Construction of permeable access track.

E/21/03658/DOM: Mill House, Bell Lane. Addition of two roof lights on western roof slope of garage.

Eartham

SDNP/21/06223/HOUS: Sherburne House, Eartham Lane. Change use of a flat roofed garage into a pitched roof home office, and associated works.

Easebourne

SDNP/21/05962/CND: King Edward VII Hospital, Kings Drive. Variation of condition 1 (Plans) relating to planning approval SDNP/20/04766/CND for minor amendments, including to the layout and location of residential units.

SDNP/21/06433/LIS: The Chapel, Kings Drive. Structural Repair, refurbishment, and internal alterations to enable use for restaurant and retail (Class E).

SDNP/21/06432/FUL: Land at Kings Green East, Superindendent’s Drive & The Chapel, King Edward VII Estate. Comprehensive planning application to include a 2 No phases of Class C2 (Extra Care) development comprising of 84 units (King Green East) and 14 dwellings (Superintendent’s Drive), care facilities, internal and external communal amenity areas, car parking, landscaping and planting, refuse and recycling storage, pedestrian and vehicular access and links. Structural repair, refurbishment, fit out and change of use for Restaurant and Retail (Class E) purposes the Grade II* listed former Chapel building.

SDNP/21/06111/HOUS: Lamorna, 6 Dodsley Grove. Rear single storey extension.

East Lavington

SDNP/21/05815/FUL: Barnetts Farm, Fitzlea Wood Road. Change of use of existing converted granary to ancillary annex.

SDNP/21/05816/LIS: Barnetts Farm, Fitzlea Wood Road. Change of use of existing converted granary to ancillary annex including installation of new staircase and ground floor bathroom.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/03598/FUL: Lloyds TSB Bank, 8 Shore Road, East Wittering. Demolition and replacement of existing building with cafe (ground floor) and 8 no. en-suite rooms for the purposes of tourist accommodation (at first and second floor levels), forming a B&B surf lodge.

EWB/21/03667/PNO: Hundredsteddle Farm, Hundredsteddle Lane, Birdham. Grain store and machinery store.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/06462/BBPN: Land at The Junction of Nappers Wood And Merle Way. Regulation 5 notification for the installation of 1 no. 9m light (Ref: WD1R233F).

Fishbourne

FB/21/03704/EIA: Bethwines Farm, Blackboy Lane. The Screening Opinion is requested in order to identify whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will be necessary to support the planning application for the proposed development to provide up to 230 residential dwellings and associated ancillary works.

FB/22/00002/TCA: South Barn, Farm Close. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Ash trees (T1 and T2). Crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. Ash tree (T3).

Fittleworth

SDNP/21/06363/TCA: Hillgrove House, Lower Street. Notification of intention to reduce 4 no. limbs on the western sector by 5m on 1 no. Laurel tree (T1).

Funtington

SDNP/21/04509/HOUS: 3 Church Lane. Erection of single storey side/rear extension and first floor rear extension, and associated works.

SDNP/21/05879/FUL: 2 (Laburnum Cottage) and 3 School Dell. Two storey rear extension on top of existing single storey extension with associated roof works.

Linchmere

LM/21/03589/DOM: Marley Hill, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Eerection of single storey side extension, single storey rear extension and raised terrace to rear. Alterations to fenestration and driveway retaining wall.

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/05859/CND: Whispers, The Street. Proposed front porch, single storey extension to kitchen, bay window, internal adaptations and utility outbuilding - (variation of condition 1 of planning permission SDNP/17/00349/HOUS - to substitute plans detailing addition of 2 no. roof lights to the main house, alterations to utility outbuilding appearance and kitchen glazing.

North Mundham

NM/21/03544/FUL: South Mundham Farm, South Mundham Road, South Mundham. Change of use of flint barns to 3 no. residential units and replacement of existing agricultural buildings with 3 no. residential units. (Variation of condition 1 from planning permission NM/19/00677/FUL - Addition of carports to Units 1, 2, 3 and 4).

Northchapel

SDNP/21/06044/HOUS: 42 Luffs Meadow. Single storey side and rear extension.

Petworth

SDNP/21/06199/LIS: Barn South East of 374 and 375 Leconfield Estate, Byworth Road, Byworth. General repair works to timber frame, roof, cladding and masonry.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/21/03447/FUL: Shamba, The Ride, Ifold. Demolition of existing bungalow and redevelopment of 4 no. residential units.

Selsey

SY/21/03627/FUL: 107 East Beach Road. Demolition of existing and replacement with 1 no. new dwelling.

SY/21/03673/DOM: 7 Old Coastguard Cottages, West Street. 2 no. rooflights to rear slope of roof.

SY/21/03674/LBC: 7 Old Coastguard Cottages, West Street. 2 no. rooflights to rear slope of roof.

Sidlesham

SI/21/03646/FUL: Badgers Keep, 15B Chalk Lane. Erection of storage barn with access track.

SI/21/03685/PNO: Chalk Lane Nursery, 17A Chalk Lane. Demolition of glasshouse.

Southbourne

SB/21/03629/LBC: The Manor House, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Removal of existing internal tongue and groove boarding to walls and ceiling within second floor bathroom and replace with tiles on walls and new plasterboard on ceiling.

SB/21/03650/PNO: The Dray, Main Road, Nutbourne. Erection of 1 no. agricultural barn.

Tillington

SDNP/21/05934/HOUS: The Old Post House, Upperton Road. Air source heat pump.

West Itchenor

WI/21/03567/DOM: Russett Cottage, Itchenor Road. Change of use of existing outbuilding/garage into a residential annexe including alterations to fenestration.

WI/21/03664/TCA: Pilgrims, The Street, Itchenor. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (T1).

Westbourne

SDNP/21/05578/FUL: Sindles Farm, Sheepwash Lane, Aldsworth. Proposed storage compound area, consisting of 15 no. storage containers with associated parking and landscaping.

