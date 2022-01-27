Bepton

SDNP/21/06354/HOUS: Laurel Cottage, Bepton Road. First floor extension to front.

Bignor

SB/21/03665/FUL: Land East Of Priors Orchard, Inlands Road, Nutbourne. Construction of 9 no. dwellings. Photo: Google Maps

SDNP/22/00128/TCA: Rose Cottage, Bignor Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Holly tree (quoted as 1), 1 no. Conifer hedge (quoted as 3) and 1 no. Elder tree (quoted as 4). Coppice down to 30cm on 1 no. Smokebush tree (quoted as 2).

Birdham

BI/21/03543/DOM: Creekside, 28 Greenacres. Demolition of conservatory, front single storey extension in addition to consented scheme, reference 20/02589/DOM.

BI/22/00060/FUL: Harbour House, 22 Greenacres. Application for planning permission for amendments to BI/20/00223/FUL - Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of a new dwelling, detached garage with annexe accommodation, swimming pool, boat house and workshop - (variation of condition 2 of planning permission BI/19/01408/FUL - Variation to the house, boat house and garage / annexe.) Retrospective planning permission is also sought for a retaining wall.

Bury

SDNP/21/06305/HOUS: Ferry Cottage, Church Lane. Erection of single storey rear extension and installation of 1 no. window to east elevation of existing Summer House.

SDNP/22/00143/HOUS: Corner House, The Street. Erection of timber garden office.

Chichester

CC/21/03150/DOM: The Tideings, Appledram Lane North. Single storey extension to existing granny annex and alterations to existing garage/workshop.

CC/21/03611/DOM: 6 Grove Road. Demolition of existing rear extension and construction of new single storey rear extension.

CC/22/00028/DOM: 71 Parklands Road. Raise roof height on existing single storey side/rear extension.

CC/22/00076/TPA: Old Orchard Place, Rew Lane. Crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) and reduce west sector by 2.5m on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1). Reduce west sector by 1m on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T2). Crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) and reduce west sector by 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T3) all 3 no. trees within Area, A1 subject to CC/60/00131/TPO. Re-pollard (back to previous points) on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T4, TPO’d nos. T106) subject to CC/55/00130/TPO.

CC/22/00118/TPA: 11 Tudor Close. Crown reduce by 2m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Oak tree (marked on map as 1, TPO’d nos. T3) subject to CC/89/00264/TPO.

CC/22/00097/TCA: 1A Broyle Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Maple tree (T1).

CC/22/00124/TPA: 27 Little Breach. Reduce limbs on the northern sector by 0.5m and southern sector by 1m, reduce height (all round) by upto 4m on 1 no. Holly tree (T24). Subject to CC/68/00165/TPO.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/22/00063/PLD: Chidham Nurseries, Drift Lane, Chidham. Proposed lawful development addition of a mobile home placed within the curtilage of the dwelling house.

Donnington

D/22/00127/ADV: The Co-Operative, Selsey Road. Change to printed vinyl window graphics.

Earnley

E/22/00112/DOM: Blackthorn Barn, 101B First Avenue, Almodington. Raise roof height by 1.55m to provide rooms in roof (resubmission of E/21/00118/DOM).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/03624/DOM: Krabbi, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham. Remodeling and extension to include recladding, new roof and remodelled garage.

EWB/22/00082/DOM: 138 Stocks Lane, East Wittering. Single storey front, rear & side extension.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/22/00123/HOUS: Barn Cottage, Fitzhall Road, Elsted. Installation of a 27 no. panel ground mounted solar array with a supporting aluminium metal frame set at 30 degrees.

Fishbourne

FB/21/03283/DOM: Creek End Cottage, Creek End. Demolition of existing conservatory and new second storey side extension.

Funtington

FU/21/03546/DOM: Densworth House, Funtington Road, East Ashling. Extension and change use of existing garage creating ancillary self-contained annexe.

FU/21/03639/DOM: Densworth House, Funtington Road, East Ashling. Change use of existing garage to habitable ancillary accommodation (annexe).

SDNP/21/05620/FUL: Southbrook Lodge, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. 1 no. dwelling.

Harting

SDNP/22/00188/LDE: Meadow Barn Farm, Nyewood Road, Nyewood. Existing lawful development - change of use of curtilage land at Meadow Farm Barn to use for the siting and use of a Caravan for occupation for permanent separate residential living accommodation, with associated garden curtilage, parking for 2 no. vehicles, and associated vehicular and pedestrian access.

SDNP/21/05968/FUL: Hurst Farm, B2146 Ditcham Lane To Hurst Mill Lane, Hurst. Return the building to use as one dwelling (it was previously converted to two linked dwellings), alterations to adjacent outbuilding to create habitable accommodation, construction of new glazed link between the main building and outbuilding and alterations to the first floor of separate outbuilding to create a home office.

SDNP/21/05969/LIS: Hurst Farm, B2146 Ditcham Lane To Hurst Mill Lane, Hurst. Return the building to use as one dwelling (it was previously converted to two linked dwellings), alterations to adjacent outbuilding to create habitable accommodation, construction of new glazed link between the main building and outbuilding and alterations to the first floor of separate outbuilding to create a home office. Removal of two modern stairs and replacement with new stair in original position, replacement of existing aluminium/UVPC windows and non-repairable timber windows with new timber vertical sash windows, removal of modern lobby extension to the west elevation and replacement with open canopy, restoration of original entrance door with new porch to the east elevation, removal of dividing wall and chimney breast, and extension of existing patio area to the west of the house.

Kirdford

KD/22/00095/PNO: Boxalland Farm, Village Road. Proposed machinery storage barn.

Lavant

LV/21/03666/FUL: Land To The Rear Of 40A Brandy Hole Lane, Chichester. Installation of 2 rows of 15 no. PV panels on a concrete base.

Loxwood

LX/21/03648/DOM: Headfoldswood Farm, Plaistow Road. Demolition of shed and erection of storage building.

Lurgashall

SDNP/21/06062/HOUS: Old School House, Roundhurst Lane. 1 no. single timber boarded garage and logstore.

Midhurst

SDNP/21/05398/TCA: Sainsburys Supermarkets Ltd, White City. Notification of intention to reduce south sector by 2m (overhanging neighbouring properties) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1) and 1 no. Willow tree (quoted as T2).

North Mundham

NM/21/03547/FUL: South Mundham Farm, South Mundham Road, South Mundham. Change of use of flint barns to 3 no. residential units and replacement of existing agricultural buildings with 3 no. residential units. (Variation of condition 1 from planning permission NM/19/00677/FUL - To allow for a first floor within units 4, 5 and 6. Remove of condition 26 from planning permission NM/19/00677/FUL - To allow for first floor accommodation within units 4, 5 and 6).

NM/22/00101/PLD: 12 Fletcher Place. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation to include the addition of rear dormer.

Petworth

SDNP/21/06348/TCA: The Hollies, 369 Byworth Road, Byworth. Notification of intention tocrownreduce (allround) by up to 3m on 1 no. Beech tree.

SDNP/22/00231/TCA: Rock Cottage, 376B Byworth Road, Byworth. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Field Maple tree (T1).

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/00054/TCA: Winterton Hall, Loxwood Road, Plaistow. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Common Ash tree (quoted as T1/464).

PS/22/00103/ELD: 4 Oakdene Place, Ifold. Use of land as dwelling house garden.

Rogate

SDNP/21/06355/HOUS: Willow Hill, Fyning Lane. Erection of 2 no. garden sheds.

SDNP/21/06293/HOUS: Santa Ana, London Road, Hill Brow. Single storey glass roof on the rear elevation.

Selsey

SY/21/03438/DOM: 15 Drift Road. Demolition of existing garage and conservatory replaced with ground floor side/ear extension.

SY/21/03644/DOM: 21 Vincent Road. Single storey rear extension.

Sidlesham

SI/21/03433/FUL: Greatham Farm, Ham Road. Erection of new grainstore in relation to permission SI/15/00322/FUL.

SI/21/03563/FUL: Melita Nursery, Chalk Lane. Change of use of land to residential garden, repositioning of approved dwelling and erection of detached two bay car port.

Southbourne

SB/21/03665/FUL: Land East Of Priors Orchard, Inlands Road, Nutbourne. Construction of 9 no. dwellings.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/22/00195/TCA: 22 Southview, The Alley, Stedham. Notification of intention to remove 1 no. Lawson Cypress hedge (quoted as T1).

Tangmere

TG/21/03561/FUL: Spitfire Court, Jerrard Road. Repairs, maintenance and redecoration of existing windows and doors. Replacement of all external existing uPVC doors with timber single glazed doors.

TG/21/03562/LBC: Spitfire Court, Jerrard Road. Repairs, maintenance and redecoration of existing windows and doors. Replacement of all external existing uPVC doors with timber single glazed doors.

West Itchenor

WI/21/03705/FUL: West Block, Itchenor Park Farm, Itchenor Park, Itchenor. Amended proposals for the change of use of existing farm dairy building (west block) to class E(g)i,ii and iii previously approved under 21/02083/FUL.

WI/21/03706/LBC: West Block, Itchenor Park Farm, Itchenor Park, Itchenor. Amended proposals for the change of use of existing farm dairy building (west block) to class E(g)i,ii and iii previously approved under 21/02084/LBC.

WI/21/03700/TPA: Fairfield, The Street, Itchenor. Crown reduce by 20% on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to WI/07/00007/TPO.

WI/22/00132/TCA: Fairfield, The Street, Itchenor. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 20% on 2 no. Oak tree (T2 and T3).

West Wittering

WW/21/03642/DOM: 18 The Wad. Single storey southern extension.

WW/22/00093/PA1A: 28 Malthouse Cottages, Rookwood Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 6m (b) maximum height - 3m (c) height of eaves - 2.5m.

Westbourne

WE/21/03662/DOM: Monks Farmhouse, Monks Hill. Proposed single storey outbuilding and outside swimming pool.

WE/22/00099/FUL: Mill Meadows House, Mill Lane. Erection of log cabin to provide 2 bedroom tourist accommodation and education centre.

Westhampnett

WH/22/00090/FUL: Rolls Royce Motor Cars, The Drive. Erection of a temporary events structure for the period of two years and associated works.

Wisborough Green

WR/21/03678/PNO: Malham Farm, Newpound. Steel portal framed building.

WR/21/03694/FUL: Shipbourne Farm, Fittleworth Road. Extension of existing outdoor arena from 40m x 20m to 50m x 25m including extended post and rail to match existing.

---