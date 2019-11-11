Chichester planning applications submitted to the district council and the South Downs National Park Authority

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Bosham

BO/19/02676/DOM: Land Rear Of Holly Cottage, Bosham Lane. Erection of fences adjacent to the highway.

Planning

Boxgrove

BX/19/02660/DOM: Crockerhill House, Aldingbourne Drive, Crockerhill. Erection of a barn to use as a garage and garden store.

Bury

SDNP/19/05009/TCA: 2 Rovers, The Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce (all round) by approx 3m on 1 no. Cherry tree (T1). Crown reduce height by 5m and widths by 2.5m (all round) on 1 no. Silver Birch tree. (T2).

SDNP/19/02417/FUL: Downsview Farm, Bury Gate. Demolition of existing steel structure and erection of 1 no. bungalow, with associated landscaping and access.

Chichester

CC/19/02343/FUL: Feather And Black, Terminus Road. Sub-divide existing large warehouse into 7 no. smaller multi-use individual warehouse units.

CC/19/02726/LBC: Friary Close, Friary Lane. Rebuilding of Length of Collapsed Garden Wall.

CC/19/02519/FUL: Contract Candles Warehouse And R&D Offices, Plot 1, Quarry Lane. The erection of a 2.4m high steel Palisade Fence and gateway around the southern and part of the eastern boundary of the building to join up with existing security fencing on the east boundary.

CC/19/02553/DOM: Starlings, South Bank. Erection of single storey side extension to replace existing lean.

CC/19/02594/FUL: Oriel Lodge, 25 West Street. Change of use from Class A1 (Retail) and Class B1 (Offices) to Class A1 (Retail) and Class C3 (Residential). Alterations and remodelling of existing building.

CC/19/02595/LBC: Oriel Lodge, 25 West Street. Alterations and remodelling of existing building associated with change of use from Class A1 (Retail) and Class B1 (Offices) to Class A1 (Retail) and Class C3 (Residential).

CC/19/02623/FUL: Building To The Rear Of 40 East Street. Replacement roof covering with clay tiles.

CC/19/02647/DOM: 102 Little Breach. Single storey rear extension.

CC/19/02698/TCA: Ashcroft, 2 Cawley Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree and 1 no. Leylandi tree.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/19/02694/DOM: Wheatfields, Cot Lane, Chidham. Loft conversion with hip to gable roof extension.

CH/19/02709/DOM: Wealdon House, Yeomans Field, Hambrook. Proposed single-storey side and rear extension.

CH/19/02721/TPA: Land North Of Good View, Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook. Crown raise by 6m on 1 no. Oak tree by up to 6m (above ground level) subject to CH/11/00203/TPO (within group G1).

CH/19/02734/DOM: Millbank, Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook. Erection of two storey side extension (to the north) and single storey side extension (to the south), porch and carport.

Cocking

SDNP/19/04992/TCA: Hedgerows, A286 The Croft To Bex Lane, Cocking Causeway. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Holly trees (T4 and T12), 1 no. Chusan Palm tree (T9), 1 no. Cypress Fir tree (T10) and 1 no. Lawson Cypress (T11).

Easebourne

SDNP/19/05035/HOUS: 1 Hurst Park. Single storey orangery extension to rear of property.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/19/02659/DOM: Duisans, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham. Erection of two storey rear extension with alterations and additions to fenestration (resubmission of 19/01813/DOM)

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/04907/HOUS: Upperfold Farm, Lickfold Road. Formation of a covered link, two storey extensions following partial demolition of drawing room and demolition of conservatory (as approved under SDNP/18/01055/HOUS) to additionally include for the insertion of windows and door and construction of external steps to breakfast room.

SDNP/19/04684/OUT: Linghurst, 8 Park Lane. Outline Application for a proposed new bungalow with some matters reserved accept Access and Layout.

Fittleworth

SDNP/19/05171/FUL: Douglaslake Farm, Little Bognor Road. Retrospective planning application for the retention of existing change of use from redundant agricultural buildings to B1 storage - Unit 1 Marquis, tents and events equipment. Unit 2 Portaloos and ancillary equipment.

Funtington

FU/19/02710/FUL: Plot Adjacent To Tower Nursery, West Ashling Road, Hambrook. Use of land as settled gypsy accommodation, comprising 4 no. pitches (2 no. mobile homes, 2 no. caravans), 4 no. chattels and 2 no. utility blocks - Variation of Condtions 2 and 4, and removal of Condition 12 of planning permission FU/06/03403/FU - Increase in the number of static caravans to 8 no.

FU/19/02711/FUL: Land South Of Tower View Nursery, West Ashling Road, Hambrook. Use of land for extended settled gypsy accommodation comprising 3 no mobile homes, 3 no. touring caravans and 3 no. utility blocks - Variation of Conditions 2 and 4, and removal of Condition 11 (proposed access arrangements) of planning permission FU/08/03702/FUL - Amend Condition 4 to allow stationing of 8 no. caravans including 4 no. mobile homes.

SDNP/19/04697/LDP: 26 Heather Close, West Ashling. Change of use of outhouse to utility room including changes to fenestration.

Graffham

SDNP/19/05072/HOUS: The Folly, Graffham Common Road. Change of use of garage to habitable accommodation, single storey side and first storey front extensions, creation of first storey terraces and insertion of a veranda.

Harting

SDNP/19/04908/FUL: Farm Buildings West of Putmans 5, Putmans Lane, West Harting. Erection of barn for straw storage.

Hunston

HN/19/02712/DOM: 26 St Leodegars Way. Front dormer extension and single storey rear extension.

Lavant

LV/19/02654/TPA: Plot 1 And Entrance - Maddoxwood, Lavant Road. Reduce southern sector by up to 3m and crown lift by up to 3.5m (above ground level) on 1. no. Oak tree (quoted as T09), reduce southern sector by up to 2m and crown lift by up to 3.5m (above ground level) on 1. no. Oak tree (quoted as T26), reduce south-eastern sector by up to 3m and crown lift by up to 3.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T10) and reduce south-eastern sector by up to 2m and crown lift by up to 3.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T08). All 4 no. trees are within Woodland, W6 subject to LV/74/00636/TPO.

LV/19/02741/ADJ: East Mead Industrial Estate, Midhurst Road. Planning application consultation SDNP/18/03162/FUL. Demolition of existing buildings and erection of 58 dwellings and 420sqm of Class B1 floorspace, with associated access and parking arrangements, landscaping and open space.

SDNP/19/04507/FUL: Roughmere, Lavant Road. Demolishment of double garage and shed, replaced with 1 no. chalet bungalow.

Linchmere

LM/19/02697/DOM: 16 Puttocks Close, Hammer. Erection of rear lean-to conservatory.

Loxwood

LX/19/02685/DOM: Lantern House, Two Ways. Erection of two storey side and front extension to provide annexe and ancillary accommodation to main house, re-position front porch and adjacent window and replacement cladding to front elevation.

Lurgashall

SDNP/19/05060/APNB: Becketts, Roundhurst Lane. Pole Barn for the storage of agricultural machinery and implements.

Midhurst

SDNP/19/05098/TCA: Court Green, St Annes Hill. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Bay tree (T1). Crown reduction by up to 1.5m of 2 no. Yew trees (G1), crown reduction by up to 2.5m on 2 no. Oak trees (T2 and T3).

SDNP/19/05180/TCA: 4 The Wharf. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1) and 1 no. Monterey Cypress tree (T4). Reduce height to 15m on 1 no. Lawsons Cypress tree (T2) , reduce height to 6m on 1 no. Alder tree (T5).

Milland

SDNP/19/04966/HOUS: 14 Mill Vale Meadows. Single storey rear extension.

Northchapel

SDNP/19/04942/TCA: Brookside House, Diddlesfold Lane. Notification of intention to reduce back up to 4m or to suitable growth points (north west sector branches overhanging footpath and neighbouring property, The Creek) on 1 no. Oak tree (1). Fell 2 no. Ash trees (2) and 1 no. Ash tree (3).

SDNP/19/04974/FUL: Gastons Farm, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee. Change of use of an existing barn and land to dog training and dog day care facility, including installation of 1 no. W/C and fencing around proposed dog agility area.

SDNP/19/04975/LIS: Gastons Farm, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee. Installation of 1 no. W/C and fencing around proposed dog agility area.

North Mundham

NM/19/02692/FUL: Delos, Mill Lane, Runcton. Demolishment of 1 no. existing dwelling replaced with 3. no new dwellings with associated works.

Oving

O/19/02677/TCA: Oak Tree Cottage, 25 High Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Beech tree.

Petworth

SDNP/19/03258/LIS: Stringers Hall, East Street. Installation of a ground floor W/C to the rear store cupboard, first floor en suite bathroom to bedroom 2 with new partition wall, second floor en suite bathroom to front bedroom 3 with new door position, subdivision existing family bathroom to create 2 en suites for bedroom 4 and 5, with new door position and partition.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/19/02607/DOM: Wephurst Park, Walthurst Lane, Loxwood. Replacement of central portion of ofiginal roof. Installation of dormer windows and roof light creating habitable space.

Southbourne

SB/19/02517/DOM: Cherry Trees, Thorney Road. Erection of replacement shed.

SB/19/02614/FUL: Linwood House, Main Road, Nutbourne. Construction of 2 no. dwellings and associated works. (Varitation of condition 2 from planning permission SB/18/01432/FUL- Amendments to plans).

SB/19/02652/FUL: Land North Of Main Road And West Of Inland Road. Alterations to SB/14/02800/OUT. Alterations to the internal layout of Plots 74, 75, 76, 77, 90 & 91 to create 3 bedroom dwellings instead of 2 bedroom dwellings.

SB/19/02656/FUL: Land North Of Main Road And West Of Inland Road. Alterations to SB/14/02800/OUT. Cladding added to the front elevations of 6 no. dwellings (Plots 70, 71, 74, 75, 92 and 93).

Sidlesham

SI/19/02491/FUL: Cherry Tree Farm, Jury Lane. Demolition of an existing static caravan and chicken co-op, construction of 1 no. barn/store, 1 no. livestock polytunnel and refurbishment of existing shed.

Selsey

SY/19/02597/FUL: Land South Of Ellis Square. Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of permission SY/17/02137/FUL for construction of B1 office building with associated access, car parking and landscaping. Retrospective permission sought to regularise various internal and external changes to permitted building and re-location of cycle shelter.

SY/19/02699/DOM: Wayside, Chichester Road. Proposed ground and first floor extensions and new garage and carport.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/19/05104/HOUS: Terwick Mill House, Mill Lane, Dumpford. Construction of swimming pool and pool pavilion and associated landscaping works.

SDNP/19/05105/LIS: Terwick Mill House, Mill Lane, Dumpford. Construction of swimming pool and pool pavilion and associated landscaping works.

Wisborough Green

WR/19/02672/DOM: Stone Wall Cottage, Butts Meadow. Conversion of existing outbuilding to form residential ancillary annexe.

WR/19/02673/LBC: Stone Wall Cottage, Butts Meadow. Conversion of existing outbuilding to form residential ancillary annexe.

WR/19/02680/TCA: Blakeney, Petworth Road. Notification of intention to reduce height to previous pruning point on 4 no. Sycamore trees.

WR/19/02700/DOM: Albion House, Petworth Road. Construction of single storey side/rear extension.

WR/19/02701/LBC: Albion House, Petworth Road. Construction of single storey side/rear extension.

West Wittering

WW/19/02489/FUL: Thatch End, Seaward Drive. Demolition of existing dwelling. Construction of 2 no. detached dwellings and associated works.