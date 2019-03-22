Citywide parking controls: district council set to respond

Any implementation of citywide parking controls should include cycle lanes, attention to school parking and consultation with shop owners.

That’s the view Chichester District Council officers have recommended councillors take on Tuesday April 2, when they meet to discuss the proposals at district council cabinet.

West Sussex County Council, which is responsible for on-street parking and highways controls in the city, is proposing permit parking and waiting restrictions, and double yellow lines across all residential areas.

Read more: Controlled parking zones across all of Chichester proposed by county council

You can still have your say on the parking plans as part of a public consultation until March 31. Read more here.

Now Chichester District Council is expected to issue its own detailed response to the parking management plan, which is part of the county council’s strategy to anticipate parking needs in years to come through demand-priced on-street parking.

Find out more about that strategy here: Chichester’s Road Space Audit explained

Officers are recommending that any parking controls be phased, so the district council can review any displacement parking issues.

They noted ‘the full impact’ of the proposals on retailers had not yet been considered and recommended a ‘full consultation of with the retail sector’.

Parking demands for larger employers and organisations in the city ‘may fluctuate’, the report added, and should also be considered, while businesses may have issues with parking for customers.

The report to cabinet also asked that cycle lanes be considered at the current early stage in the design process of any scheme.

It said: “Encouraging non-car modes of transport such as walking and cycling, particularly by building this into day-to-day activities, will help to encourage behavioural change into the fabric of a place and make such modal choice the default.

“Such an approach will in itself help to reduce parking demand through encouraging cycling and walking for short journeys where possible.

“The potential for cycle storage locations has not been included but could be considered. Dual purpose lanes should be encouraged.”

Electric vehicle charging bays, car clubs, taxi-ranks and the possible reassignment of coach or bus parking should be included in the plans, officers wrote, as well as an assessment of air quality implications.

Sunday parking charges should be included for permit controlled areas and prices put at a level that encourages commuters to use the city’s main car parks, the report states.

Parking for parents and sixth formers near schools will need careful handling, particularly where access may be difficult for school buses, officers added.

Concerns have been voiced by readers as to the possible impact on retail of the scheme while other readers have given mixed views on whether it will help or hinder the city.

Read more: Where would the money from citywide parking controls go? Chichester’s parking consultation explained

Your views: Would citywide parking controls be a help or a hindrance to Chichester?