Concerned Midhurst resident reacts to Midhurst Greenway path proposals

A Midhurst resident has expressed concern about the proposed plans to the Midhurst Greenway pathway.

He said: “When I first heard of this path I was in favour, since cycling is such a good form of exercise, but when I discovered the changes it involves in South Pond and when I thought about who might use it, I concluded that I could not agree with it, at least not until the adjoining parts of the pathway are in place.

“The current proposal makes the stretch through South Pond the first part of a pathway joining the cycle way to Chichester with Cowdray Park where it ends, a terminus that I suggest only handfuls of people would actually use.

“If the adjoining areas are put in place first, including a Pelican Crossing of New Road near the Fire Station, we would have a better idea of the numbers who would use it before we inflict considerable changes on South Pond, a much-loved place in our community as it now is.

Mr Sutton also believes that such a proposal will not be cost effective and would replace the area’s existing landmarks.

He said:“We do not know the financial cost of the project but it is bound to be in the high six figures, not least because it involves replacing the iconic wooden bridge with a four metre wide construction to allow cyclists to share with pedestrians, toddlers and buggies.

“From New Road, along the Jubilee Path, an approximately three metre wide path will be created, incurring the removal of several select trees and plants.

“Beyond the bridge to the Old Chichester Road the path continues through the space where there are benches for people to contemplate the pond and stand to feed the ducks and geese; a mix that seems to raise some concern for the safety of the pedestrians and how much the cyclists will disturb them merely by passing through.

“The path also involves a new Pelican crossing of New Road next to the Fire Station, a less than ideal site for such a crossing.

The proposal would see the footway widened so wheelchair and mobility scooter users, and people on bikes, can share the path with pedestrians.

Initial proposals for The Midhurst Greenway, shared, off-road path go on display in The Willow Room at The Grange Centre, Midhurst, from 3pm to 7pm on Friday, February 4.