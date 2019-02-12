Consultation due on citywide parking management scheme for Chichester

Plans for a citywide parking scheme are to go to consultation later this month.

The Chichester Road Space Audit by West Sussex County Council initially suggested commuter parking in residential streets as part of suggestions outlined in 2017.

Following feedback from that initial consultation, the county council agreed to push ahead with designs for a citywide parking management scheme for Chichester, with ideas to be put to the public once again this month.

Consultation will run from February 25 to March 31.

Proposals are to be outlined at drop-in sessions on Monday February 25 from 2pm to 8pm at Swanfield Community Centre, Swanfield Park, Wednesday February 27 at Chichester Baptist Church from 2pm to 8pm and at the Old Court Room, The Council House, North Street on both Friday March 1 and Saturday March 2 from 10am to 4pm.

Documents will also be available online, at Chichester Library and the district council offices at East Pallant House.

At the latest meeting of the South Chichester County Local Committee, highways officer Miles Davey stressed no decisions had yet been made and nothing would be implemented directly as a result of this month’s consultation.

A third round of consultation is proposed in July this year after feedback has been analysed.