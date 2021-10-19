Plans to build 24 new homes in North Mundham
Proposals have been put forward to build 24 new homes in North Mundham.
A planning application has been submitted to build the 24 new homes on land north of Larock Post Office in North Mundham which would be accessed from Post Office Lane.
The dwellings would be a mixture of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three bedroom and four-bedroom homes.
For more information and to comment on the planing application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal https://www.chichester.gov.uk/article/24069/Planning-applications and search for application NM/21/02878/OUT.
https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/politics/planning-applications-submitted-to-chichester-district-council-and-the-south-downs-national-park-authority-3411416