Date set for changes at West Sussex rubbish tips

ID checks are set to be introduced at West Sussex rubbish tips from the start of December.

West Sussex County Council claims that an average of one in ten people using the Household Waste Recycling Sites closest to its boundaries live outside of the county.

From December 1 only residents can use West Sussex’s rubbish tips and will have to show either a current driving licence, TV licence, council tax or utility bill to gain entry.

Deborah Urquhart, the county council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “We are in the position where sites in West Sussex are located close to the borders of neighbouring authorities. And at the same time other councils have introduced tough restrictions which limit what people can dispose of.

“This puts us at a disadvantage because people are choosing to travel to West Sussex with their waste, where currently such restrictions don’t apply.

“This is having a significant impact on waste disposal costs which ultimately fall to the West Sussex taxpayer. With the current state of local government finances we simply cannot continue to subsidise other counties in this way and so we are looking to introduce this new scheme to address this imbalance.”

The county council believes the move will save taxpayers around £250,000 a year in disposal costs.

Visitors to the tips will need to show only one form of identification, such as:

• Current driving licence (photo card or paper licence)

• TV licence - less than a year old

• Council tax or utility bill - less than a year old

Further details about the changes will be advertised at HWRSs and online at www.westsussex.gov.uk and www.recycleforwestsussex.org in the coming weeks.