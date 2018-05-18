Details of Rumbolds Hill work confirmed

Work to repair Rumbolds Hill in Midhurst has been confirmed as starting next month.

The full reconstruction of a deteriorating section of road, rather than temporary resurfacing, starts on Sunday June 10. The work is likely to take about a fortnight.

The section of road is narrow, so will have to be closed to traffic and pedestrians from the A272/A286 roundabout to the south of June Lane. This is essential for the safety of both road users and the workforce.

A West Sussex Highways spokesman said: “This is a key junction, between the A272 and A286 and, unfortunately, the road will have to be closed, with signed diversions in place.

“We can only apologise for the inconvenience this will cause but we will do everything we can to get the work done as efficiently and safely as possible.”

Pedestrians will be asked to use West Street and adjacent roads.

Businesses will be able to open as usual, although HGV deliveries at Rumbolds Hill will be subject to a signed diversion.

Vehicles entering off the A3 will be diverted via the A286 and those coming from the Horsham direction will take the A272. Vehicles from the Chichester direction will need to approach via Petworth.

The contractor for the works is Balfour Beatty Living Places.