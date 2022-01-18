Excitement as wine merchants sets it sights on Midhurst shop

Fairview Wines has set its sights on the former British Heart Foundation shop in North Street Midhurst.

A licencing application has been submitted for the site which, If successful, could see it turned into a specialist wine shop with hopes of selling a range of wines including some from Sussex's finest vineyards.

The A286 through Midhurst

Owner Robert Wattie, who lives in the town, said: "I have been in the wine trade for over 20 years and used to be an hotelier. We find interesting wines from family-run producers.

"We were wine importers ourselves and we imported wine from all over the world."

Mr Wattie described the shop as a 'curated wine shop' and stated 'it is not an off licence'.

He also said that the shop had been a wine shop previously for more than 100 years, adding: "I'm hoping that it can get back to its roots."

Mr Wattie has applied to be able to sell alcohol for consumption off site seven days a week from 9am to 9pm.

The application was first submitted on December 15 2021 and the date on which public representation will cease is tomorrow (Wednesday January 19).