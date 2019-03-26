Fernhurst pavilion project gets the go-ahead

Fundraisers in Fernhurst are celebrating after the South Down National Park authority approved its plans for a refurbished and extended pavilion.

The campaign, called Pavilion 2022, was launched after a dramatic increase in the memberships of the cricket, football and tennis clubs. Youth participation, in particular, had been transformed.

It meant the existing building, which dates back to 1971, simply was no longer fit for purpose. The plans, now approved, extend the current building and include a full refurbishment.

Graham Heath, of Fernhurst Recreation Ground, said: “Having planning permission approved is fantastic news, a major milestone for the project. Now we can start talking in earnest with sport governing bodies, local government and other possible benefactors whilst continuing with the fundraising events we have planned, such as the Blackdown Hill Challenge, celebrity cricket match, barn dance, etc.”

Trustee Bill Gourlay, who leads the design team, added: “Our revised design still manages to meet our primary objectives and will allow different events to smoothly take place at the same time.

“We’re very excited to have successfully worked with the South Downs National Park planning authority to deliver this design. Given that we sit in a conservation area it was essential to take a sympathetic approach to our surroundings, with a building that would fit beautifully into our quintessential village green setting.

“We’re only part of the way there and it’s essential to remember that we, the community, will still need to raise the bulk of the funds ourselves. We hope the members of the sports clubs, and the broader village, will throw their weight behind the events being organised to raise the money we need.”