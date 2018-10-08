Former Premier League manager to support Chichester campaigners for 'biggest Brexit protest yet'

Former Premier League manager and player Alan Pardew will fund a coach which will take people from Chichester to the People's Vote March For The Future.

Alan, who has managed several top-flight football clubs, is among a whole host of well-known names, who are funding free coach travel for campaigners to take part in march on October 20.

A People's Vote spokesman said the actors, musicians, broadcasters, business people, comedians, sports stars, writers and politicians have each agreed to pay more than £1,000 for a coach taking People’s Vote supporters to London.

He added: "With more sponsors in the pipeline, and several dozen coaches already booked by local campaign groups, the sponsorship will further swell numbers at the October 20 March for the Future - which is already expected to be the biggest Brexit protest yet as campaigners prepare for crunch votes in the House of Commons this autumn."

Alan Pardew, who was born in south west London, said the campaign is for people to voice their concerns on what is likely to be 'unfulfilled promises' on Brexit.

He added: “We need to get as many people from all over the country, to demand a final say on the future for everyone irrespective of their status.

"The British people should not be underestimated! Let them judge the final-outcome.”

Other household names in support of the march are Sir Patrick Stewart, Dan Snow, Eddie Izzard, who will travel to the capital from Eastbourne, Delia Smith, David Miliband, Jamie Carragher, Olly Alexander, Patrick Kielty. Matt Forde and Natascha McElhone, who is sponsoring a coach from Brighton and making a campaign video.

People's Vote said others will 'greet protesters' as they arrive in London and march with them from Hyde Park to Parliament Square.

The spokesman added: "All of them are united in saying they want to make sure people from the places where they grew up or now live can be part of the growing demand for a democratic say on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations."

Anyone interested in travelling by coach from Chichester to the march, should contact: David Rowen, European Movement Portsmouth and Chichesterdaverowen1@btinternet.com