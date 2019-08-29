Former Tory council leader steps down from cabinet due to ill health

Ill health has forced the former leader of Chichester District Council to step down from his cabinet position.

Conservative Tony Dignum led the authority for four years, but stood aside after the Tories lost a number of seats at May’s council election.

His successor Eileen Lintill appointed him as cabinet member for finance, growth, place and regeneration when she formed her new administration.

But after three months in the post he is stepping down as after hospital tests he has been advised he will probably need a major heart operation in the near future and must take things easier in the meantime.

He said: “I have therefore decided to continue to serve the district and the wider community but from the back benches. I am therefore resigning from the cabinet with immediate effect.

“I have greatly enjoyed my seven years in the CDC cabinet, not least because of the support and hard work of all whom I have worked with in the cabinet, the Conservative group and the officer management teams.

“I wish all my colleagues, both councillors and officers, well.”