Fresh homes plan for Midhurst Brickworks revealed

Artist impression of the plans for the Brickworks site in Midhurst SUS-210707-114643001

Earlier this year an application from Metis Homes for 75 homes on land off Bepton Road was turned down by the South Downs National Park Authority.

While the principle of residential development was supported due to the site’s allocation in the South Downs Local Plan, officers found a number of significant concerns leading them to conclude the application ‘cannot be supported’.

Metis has now come back with a revised planning application this time for 70 homes which it says ‘fully responds to the issues previously raised’.

Artist impression of the plans for the Brickworks site in Midhurst SUS-210707-114633001

According to a covering letter submitted with the application, the revised plans have seen changes to the layout and form of development within the northern part of the site.

The proposed buildings in this area have been reduced in bulk and mass and moved more centrally to create a greater level of separation between the site boundary and Midhurst Common.

The application is also accompanied by a sustainability statement showing how the scheme would deliver a reduction on CO2 beyond building regulations and a further reduction through the use of on-site low or zero carbon energy generation.

The application also commits to every home having an electric vehicle charging point and ten per cent of units being built to Passivhaus standards on energy performance.

Artist impression of the plans for the Brickworks site in Midhurst SUS-210707-114654001

Affordable housing would be 24 per cent, still short of the national park’s 50 per cent target.

The application concludes: “In summary, the proposed development complies with the relevant planning policies and it is technically sound.”

It says the application ‘offers an opportunity to deliver a high-quality development of private and affordable homes at this sustainable brownfield location which is allocated for housing development’.