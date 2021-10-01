Grants to help Chichester District Council support those at risk of homelessness

East Pallant House, home of CDC. Pic Steve Robards

During a meeting on Tuesday (September 21), members were told that a Homeless Prevention Grant of £375,423 was expected to be given to the council in 2021/22.

Some £300,844 was given last year, with more likely to follow in future years, subject to government review.

Alan Sutton, cabinet member for housing, communications, licensing & events, said: “The funds will largely be used to help cover staffing costs related to the advice and support provided to potentially homeless households and individuals, preventing homelessness and reducing the need for temporary accommodation.”

As well as the Homeless Prevention Grant, the council’s bid for a Rough Sleeper Initiative Grant was successful to the tune of £323,978.

And it also received £80,914 after bidding for an Accommodation for Ex-Offenders grant.

Councillors agreed that authority should be delegated to Louise Rudziak, the director of housing and communities, to spend the money, in consultation with Mr Sutton.

The Rough Sleeper Initiative Grant will be used to provide support to prevent rough sleepers from returning to the streets, helping them to recover and helping them to move on to settled accommodation.

It will also pay for four staff at Stonepillow and two at the council.

The Accommodation for Ex-Offenders grant will pay for support for 15 ex-offenders and the salary of a tenancy support worker.