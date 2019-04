Here are candidates standing at Chichester District Council election

All 36 seats at Chichester District Council are up for election later this week.

After a boundary review the number of councillors is being reduced from the current 48.

A number of wards have also had to be redrawn, decreased or increased in size as part of the process.

Polling day is Thursday May 2.

Here are the candidates standing for election:

CHICHESTER CENTRAL (one seat)

Martyn BELL (Con), Anne SCICLUNA (LDem), Malcolm SHEPHERD (Lab).

CHICHESTER EAST (two seats)

Polly GASKIN (Green), John HUGHES (LDem), Kevin HUGHES (Lab), Jane KILBY (Con), Sarah LISHMAN (Lab), Christopher SPINK (Con), Terry WALTERS (UKIP), Michael WOOLLEY (LDem).

CHICHESTER NORTH (two seats)

Peter BUDGE (con), Tony DIGNUM (Con), Julian JOY (LDem), Theo KENT (Lab), Lucy NOBLE (Green),

Richard PLOWMAN (LDem).

CHICHESTER SOUTH (two seats)

Mandy ATKINSON (Lab), Heather BARRIE (Green), Angus BOND (LDem), Jamie FITZJOHN (Con), Nigel GALLOWAY (Con), Sarah SHARP (Green), John TURBEFIELD (LDem), Philip WILSON (Lab).

CHICHESTER WEST (two seats)

Clare APEL (LDem), John-Henry BOWDEN (LDem), Andrew EMERSON (Patria), Stephen HILL (Con), James HOBSON (Lab), Simon LLOYD-WILLIAMS (Con), Michael MASON (UKIP), Aimie MERRETT (Lab), Mick THORN (Ind).

EASEBOURNE (one seat)

Francis HOBBS (Con), Alexander MOTLEY (LDem).

FERNHURST (two seats)

Norma GRAVES (Con), John MORTON (LDem), Hugh PEARCE (UKIP), Peter WILDING (Con).

FITTLEWORTH (one seat)

Sean CEMM (LDem), Alan SUTTON (Con).

GOODWOOD (one seat)

Jack LOVEJOY (LDem), Philip MABER (Green), Henry POTTER (Con).

HARBOUR VILLAGES (three seats)

Andrew COLLINS (Con), Mike DICKER (Con), Steve GOUGH (Lab), David MACKINTOSH (LDem), Adrian MOSS (LDem), Michael NEVILLE (Green), Penny PLANT (Con), David RODGERS (LDem), Jane TOWERS (Lab), Jane TURTON (Lab).

HARTING (one seat)

Lawrence ABEL (Con), Kate O’KELLY (LDem).

LAVANT (one seat)

Matthew LEEMING (LDem), Gwen MILES (Lab), David PALMER (Con).

LOXWOOD (two seats)

Gareth EVANS (LDem), Natalie HUME (LDem), Christian MAHNE (Con), Christine PIERCE (Con).

MIDHURST (two seats)

Judy FOWLER (LDem), Margaret GUEST (Lab), Gordon MCARA (Ind), Caroline NEVILLE (LDem), Nicholas THOMAS (Con), Sally WATTS (Con).

NORTH MUNDHAM AND TANGMERE (two seats)

David BETTS (LDem), Simon OAKLEY (Con), Christopher PAGE (Con), Andrew SHEPPARD (UKIP).

PETWORTH (one seat)

David HARES (LDem), Eileen LINTILL (Con), Jonathan RODELL (Lab).

SELSEY SOUTH (two seats)

Bridget ASH (Lab), Roger BARROW (Con), John ELLIOTT (Con), Mark FARWELL (Lab), Tim JOHNSON (Local Alliance), Simon SCOTLAND (LDem).

SIDLESHAM WITH SELSEY NORTH (two seats)

Lucy HOUSE (Green), Donna JOHNSON (Local Alliance), Carol PURNELL (Con), Jane SCOTLAND (LDem), Tricia TULL (Con).

SOUTHBOURNE (two seats)

Tracie BANGERT (LDem), Jonathan BROWN (LDem), Bob HAYES (Con), Nigel HOGBEN (Con).

THE WITTERINGS (three seats)

Graeme BARRETT (Con), Toby BOWMAN (UKIP), Stephanie CARN (Green), Maggie GORMLEY (LDem), Elizabeth HAMILTON (Con), Pat HUNT (UKIP), Sue MILNES (LDem), Joe O`SULLIVAN (Lab), Laurie POCOCK (Ind), Martin SILCOCKS (Ind), Susan TAYLOR (Con).

WESTBOURNE (one seat)

Roy BRISCOE (Con), Claire POWER (LDem), Ann STEWART (Green).