Is 140 affordable homes a year in Chichester district enough?

How many affordable homes should be built in Chichester district, should they be rented or sold and who should they go to?

Those are some of the questions in a new survey released today by Chichester District Council asking for views on how the council should meet local housing needs.

Issues in the survey include measures to deal with homelessness, who should be prioritised on the housing register and which needs the council should be focussing on most out of housing for the elderly, first-time buyers, the disabled and environmental issues among other demands.

Respondents are also asked about which types of affordable housing they would like more of, such as shared ownership, or even discounted market sale, where a property which is sold at 50 to 80 per cent of its value but must be sold at the same discount to another local person.

Other issues include housing standards in private rented accomodation and community-led housing.

People can give their views online at www.chichester.gov.uk/letstalkhousing

There is also a list of frequently ask questions to help put the survey into context and explain some of the terms used. Questions also appear alongside descriptions of the affordable housing types to explain how they work.

The deadline for responding is midnight on Friday March 15.

Residents who need a paper copy of the questionnaire should email letstalk@chichester.gov.uk

Councillor Jane Kilby, cabinet member for housing at Chichester District Council said: “Providing enough housing for local people is one of the council’s key priorities.

“We really want to hear from residents about what they think we should be focussing on for the future, so that we can ensure we are meeting people’s needs.”

People who would like to get involved with more consultations and surveys in the future can also join Chichester District Council’s new Let’s Talk Panel.

By signing up, they will be automatically notified of any consultations by email, and can decide whether or not they want to take part. People can join by visiting www.chichester.gov.uk/letstalkpanel

