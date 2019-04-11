Last chance to register to vote for Sussex council elections

Tomorrow is the last chance to register to vote if you want to have a say in council elections across Sussex.

All but two district and borough councils in the county are holding elections on Thursday May 2.

All out elections are being held in Brighton and Hove, Eastbourne, Lewes, Wealden, Rother, Chichester, Arun, Mid Sussex, Crawley and Horsham.

There are no elections in Hastings or Adur this year, while only 11 seats are up for grabs in Worthing.

The deadline to register to vote is tomorrow (Friday April 12).

All the information and the form is on the Government’s website.

More information can also be found on the Your Vote Matters website.

Phillippa Saray, regional manager for the South East at the Electoral Commission, said: “The South East is gearing up for local elections in May. With most of the region going to the polls, it is vital that people in these areas register to vote before the 12 April deadline.

“It only takes five minutes to register to vote online - time that you might otherwise spend waiting for the kettle to boil or a bus to arrive. So if you want to make sure your voice is heard, go online and register now.”

Here is more information about specific elections across Sussex:

Arun

Brighton and Hove

Chichester

Crawley

Eastbourne

Horsham

Lewes

Mid Sussex

Rother

Wealden

Worthing